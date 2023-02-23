WATCH: Inner Mongolia Coal Mine Collapses, 2 Confirmed Dead

At least five people have died following the collapse of a coal mine in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. At least six others are injured, as of press time.

According to the latest reports from CCTV, there are still at least 48 people unaccounted for.

The collapse occurred at around 1pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Around 11 teams made up of approximately 470 people are still working to rescue those trapped underneath the collapsed mine.

The mine is located in Alashan Zuo (阿拉善左旗) – a small administrative area equivalent to a county, or xian (县), in other parts of China – which lies around 800 kilometers west of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region capital, Hohhot.

The mine is operated by the Inner Mongolia New Well Coal Company, Ltd. (内蒙古新井煤业有限公司), which is headquartered in the Alashan administrative area.

[Cover image showing area where landslide occurred via Weibo/@四分三十三秒]

