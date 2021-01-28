British Royal Family Florist Shane Connolly’s Online Course

Renowned British florist Shane Connolly teaches the art of environmental floristry in an online course.



Connolly has worked with top floral designers in London for more than 20 years. He is a royal florist who has designed floral displays for Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the 2011 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

About the Course



Connolly teaches participants how to create outstanding floral displays using eco-friendly techniques.

The course is the first to be launched online by renowned Beijing training institute Cohim. The course has also been authorized by the United Kingdom-based educational institution Learning with Experts.

The course is comprised of four classes.



Class 1 – Philosophy

Learn about Connolly’s unique philosophy of environmentally-inspired floral art.

Class 2 – Flower Selection

Learn how to use seasonal and locally-sourced flowers in an eco-friendly way.

Class 3 – Creative Design Techniques

Learn how to apply Connolly’s techniques to create practical floral displays without the use of floral clay or foam.

Class 4 – Getting Creative

Connolly will guide participants to develop their unique style of floral displays.

Learn with the best. Suitable for beginners and more accomplished florists alike, this online course will give participants all the necessary skills to create breath-taking floral displays in an eco-friendly way.



4 Class-Course – RMB999

[All images via Shane Connolly]

