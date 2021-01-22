WATCH: Fire Breaks Out on Nanshan Mountains in Shenzhen

In addition to pollution clouding the skies yesterday, a fire broke out around 8.20pm last night on the largest mountains of Nanshan Mountains, Danan Mountain. Multiple fire and rescue teams, consisting of 104 officers and 19 fire engines in total rushed to the scene in Nanshan district.

Videos of troops of firefighters dispersing on the scene and the mountain ablaze were widely circulated on social media. There were reports from residents around Sea World of thick smoke and ashes falling from the sky.



Image via @小雪球小雪糕/Weibo

Around 11.30pm, as the fire spread to the side of the mountain near a dormitory building, some residents in the area were evacuated along with gas tanks and their other belongings.



Image via 深圳大事

The fire was succesfully extinguished around 1.33am and there were no casualties. Drones were used to survey the area to ensure the fire had subsided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the weather in Shenzhen has been dry recently, so a natural wildfire is not out of the question.

The 336-meter mountain is a popular hiking trail for all ages, known for its convenient location, views and moderate difficulty.



Image via WeChat

[Cover image via 深圳大事]

