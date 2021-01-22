  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out on Nanshan Mountains in Shenzhen

By Rakini Bergundy, January 22, 2021

0 0

In addition to pollution clouding the skies yesterday, a fire broke out around 8.20pm last night on the largest mountains of Nanshan Mountains, Danan Mountain. Multiple fire and rescue teams, consisting of 104 officers and 19 fire engines in total rushed to the scene in Nanshan district.

Videos of troops of firefighters dispersing on the scene and the mountain ablaze were widely circulated on social media. There were reports from residents around Sea World of thick smoke and ashes falling from the sky.

4b240103gy1gmvshret8zj23402c0tly.jpg
Image via @小雪球小雪糕/Weibo

Around 11.30pm, as the fire spread to the side of the mountain near a dormitory building, some residents in the area were evacuated along with gas tanks and their other belongings. 

640.jpg
Image via 深圳大事

The fire was succesfully extinguished around 1.33am and there were no casualties. Drones were used to survey the area to ensure the fire had subsided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the weather in Shenzhen has been dry recently, so a natural wildfire is not out of the question. 

The 336-meter mountain is a popular hiking trail for all ages, known for its convenient location, views and moderate difficulty. 

57942569.jpg
Image via WeChat

[Cover image via 深圳大事]

Shenzhen fire Nanshan District mountains Natural Disasters Nanshan Mountain

more news

Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

Travel is not getting any easier.

Shenzhen Plans to Add 1 Million Students by 2025

Shenzhen Plans to Add 1 Million Students by 2025

It is estimated that more than 50,000 teachers will be recruited in the next five years.

WATCH: Large Truck Catches Fire in Guangzhou

WATCH: Large Truck Catches Fire in Guangzhou

The vehicle was carrying steel plates and combusted in the Clifford Tunnel (祈福隧道) heading east towards Dongguan.

WATCH: Fully Driverless AutoX Robotaxis Cruise Around Shenzhen

No safety drivers or remote operators.

Self-Driving Bus Pilots in Shenzhen

Passengers can swipe their palm to board as the vehicle is equipped with a 'palm print recognition system.'

President Xi Jinping Heads to Shenzhen for 40th Anniversary Celebration

Much to celebrate this year.

UPDATE: Three Dead After Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Facility in Dongguan

The fire broke out at a Huawei building in Songshanhu district.

That's 2020 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shenzhen

We are delighted to announce that the fourth annual That's National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We Tried McDonald's Roujiamo & They Should Leave It to the Pros

These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival and a Whole Lot More in Harbin

Beijing Changes Quarantine Policy... Again

Banana Tour's Sissi Liu Shares Her Top Destinations in Guangdong

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Foldable AR Smart Glasses That Fit in Your Pocket

Foldable AR Smart Glasses That Fit in Your Pocket

Shanghai Cases Rise to 6, Downtown Area Upgraded to Medium-Risk

Shanghai Cases Rise to 6, Downtown Area Upgraded to Medium-Risk

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out on Nanshan Mountains in Shenzhen

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out on Nanshan Mountains in Shenzhen

3 New Cases in Shanghai: Downtown Areas Cordoned Off

3 New Cases in Shanghai: Downtown Areas Cordoned Off

6 Foreign Teachers Receive China's COVID-19 Vaccine

6 Foreign Teachers Receive China's COVID-19 Vaccine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives