Beijing Changes Quarantine Policy... Again

Beijing has further extended the ‘health monitoring’ period for overseas arrivals by an extra seven days.

The new policy is being referred to as ‘14+7+7’ – 14 days of quarantine in a designated location, seven days of further quarantine or health monitoring depending on certain conditions and a further seven days of more health monitoring.

The policy was announced on Friday, January 16 by the capital’s COVID-19 prevention and control leadership group, reports Xinhua.

The group also announced that the designated quarantine venues will be further “strengthened” and that “nucleic acid tests targeting related personnel and surroundings will be conducted more frequently.”

Following a number of cases in which overseas arrivals tested positive after completion of a 14-day quarantine, Beijing extended the quarantine and health monitoring period from 14 to 21 days. This was later followed by Shenzhen and other parts of the Chinese mainland.

The latest decision by Beijing suggests that overseas travel won't get easier anytime soon.

[Cover image via Xinhua]

