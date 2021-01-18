  1. home
  2. Articles

These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

By That's, January 18, 2021

0 0

China has been paving the way for many types of technologies like 5G and blockchain, but which cities are the most ‘digitalized’? 

In CCID Consulting’s 2020 report, the firm evaluated the “level of digital construction in 293 Chinese cities.” CCID is a firm affiliated with a think tank under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The rankings are based on six factors of a city’s digital development: economy, governance, government affairs, people’s livelihood, innovation and infrastructure construction.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Tianjin
9. Nanjing
8. Chongqing
7. Qingdao
6. Dongguan
5. Hangzhou
4. Guangzhou
3. Beijing
2. Shanghai
1. Shenzhen

READ MORE: Here are China's Top 10 Most 'Livable' Cities

[Cover image via @darren_cantwell/Instagram]

Rankings China technology List Wars

more news

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Surge

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Surge

The country suffered its biggest daily jump in infections in more than 10 months

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Medical tourism at its best.

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

China is typically home to just under 500,000 international students annually.

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

Google's China-based google.cn search webpage, launched in 2006, had a turbulent time operating on the Chinese mainland.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

’Tis the season for pollution and facemasks.

What is China’s New 14+7 Day Extended Quarantine Policy?

And don't even ask us about the 14+7+7 and 14+14 policies.

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

The pneumonia outbreak has yet to be identified, however the health commission has ruled out a link to SARS.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Surge

Traveling Over Spring Festival Might Not Be So Easy

The Benefits of Biological Diversity in the City

These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

We Tried Mcdonald's Roujiamo and They Shoud Leave It to the Pros

We Tried Mcdonald's Roujiamo and They Shoud Leave It to the Pros

Beijing Changes Quarantine Policy... Again

Beijing Changes Quarantine Policy... Again

Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival and a Whole Lot More in Harbin

Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival and a Whole Lot More in Harbin

These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

Traveling Over Spring Festival Might Not Be So Easy

Traveling Over Spring Festival Might Not Be So Easy

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives