These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

China has been paving the way for many types of technologies like 5G and blockchain, but which cities are the most ‘digitalized’?

In CCID Consulting’s 2020 report, the firm evaluated the “level of digital construction in 293 Chinese cities.” CCID is a firm affiliated with a think tank under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The rankings are based on six factors of a city’s digital development: economy, governance, government affairs, people’s livelihood, innovation and infrastructure construction.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Tianjin

9. Nanjing

8. Chongqing

7. Qingdao

6. Dongguan

5. Hangzhou

4. Guangzhou

3. Beijing

2. Shanghai

1. Shenzhen

[Cover image via @darren_cantwell/Instagram]