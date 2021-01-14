China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Soar

China has recorded its first coronavirus death since May, the National Health Commission announcing the new fatality in Hebei province, reports China Daily.

It comes as the Chinese mainland saw its biggest daily jump in cases since March 5 – more than 10 months – with 138 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 124 were locally transmitted, while 14 were arrivals from outside the mainland.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 81 were reported in North China's Hebei province, and 43 in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province. Eleven million people are under lockdown in Hebei province, while Heilongjiang has declared a state of emergency, ordering residents not to leave the province unless absolutely necessary.

The government has already urged people to avoid travel during Chinese Spring Festival in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing, Henan and Guangxi. No deaths have been reported among the imported cases.

China has been battling to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with a new 14+7 day extended quarantine policy being introduced in many regions. Meanwhile, World Health Organization experts will arrive in Wuhan today to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese mainland has reported a total of 87,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 82,324 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,635 died of the disease.

[Cover Image via NIAID-RML]