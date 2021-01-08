  1. home
Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

By That's Shenzhen, January 8, 2021

On January 5, Beijing announced its new extended quarantine period of 21 days, and Shenzhen has followed suit. 

A notice issued by the Guangdong Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Team states that the ‘14+7’ quarantine policy will now be in effect. 

All overseas arrivals entering Shenzhen will be put into community management for seven days after being quarantined for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19 a total of four times. 

A nucleic acid test will be performed on the first, seventh, 14th and 21st day after entry. 

For those entering from countries and regions where new variant viruses have been discovered, such as the UK, nucleic acid tests will be performed a total of five times: on the first, fourth, seventh, 14th and 21st day.

Shenzhen’s previous ‘7+7’ and ‘2+12’ quarantine measures have been canceled. 

Those who have special circumstances such as the elderly, children, sick, disabled, or pregnant need to report to the district headquarters for approval.

The ‘14+7’ quarantine policy also applies to the rest of Guangdong.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

You May Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Beijing

An announcement by the Beijing Information Office on January 5 gave a clear picture of what the '14+7' quarantine policy will entail.

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

Among the 63 new confirmed cases, 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported.

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will first be available to nine priority groups.

WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

Greenwave's David Wang on COVID-19 and Winter Health Problems in Beijing

We caught up with general manager David Wang who talked about Greenwave’s history, the effects of the pandemic on Greenwave and how to combat winter health problems in Beijing.

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

Provinces and some other countries are ordering and receiving shipments of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines as the world prepares a mass-vaccination.

Shenzhen Plans to Add 1 Million Students by 2025

It is estimated that more than 50,000 teachers will be recruited in the next five years.

WATCH: Fully Driverless AutoX Robotaxis Cruise Around Shenzhen

No safety drivers or remote operators.

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Pudong

Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

You May Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Beijing

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

