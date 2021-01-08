Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

On January 5, Beijing announced its new extended quarantine period of 21 days, and Shenzhen has followed suit.



A notice issued by the Guangdong Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Team states that the ‘14+7’ quarantine policy will now be in effect.

All overseas arrivals entering Shenzhen will be put into community management for seven days after being quarantined for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19 a total of four times.

A nucleic acid test will be performed on the first, seventh, 14th and 21st day after entry.

For those entering from countries and regions where new variant viruses have been discovered, such as the UK, nucleic acid tests will be performed a total of five times: on the first, fourth, seventh, 14th and 21st day.

Shenzhen’s previous ‘7+7’ and ‘2+12’ quarantine measures have been canceled.

Those who have special circumstances such as the elderly, children, sick, disabled, or pregnant need to report to the district headquarters for approval.

The ‘14+7’ quarantine policy also applies to the rest of Guangdong.



