WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 2

By Joshua Cawthorpe, January 5, 2021

Mandarin Movers is a new interview series where we chat with expats who speak Mandarin. 

Although many foreigners find the Chinese language to be a daunting challenge, some commit to learning it and the results are impressive, to say the least.

This series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective, tips for learning Mandarin, embarrassing stories and a colloquial Chinese challenge to test their street smarts.

In our second episode, we meet Houteng at Guangzhou East Railway Station (VPN off):

Stay tuned for more interviews from Claire and Joshua as they track down expats who are moving the needle in the Chinese language learning world.

For more fun language content, be sure to follow AOE ChinEase on Instagram (@chinese_learning_hsk) and WeChat (chinese_learning_hsk) and follow Claire on Douyin by scanning the QR code below:

chinease-aoe.jpeg

[Cover image via That’s]

