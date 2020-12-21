We're Hiring: Events Marketing Executive (Shanghai)

That’s is seeking an Events Marketing Executive to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Shanghai.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements and events.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We're looking for enthusiastic candidates with event and account management experience and excellent coordination skills.

Responsibilities

Event management and implementation, including press conference, onsite events and general promotion;

Outreach to build new relationships and networks with colleagues, clients and the media;

Prepare regular client reports and attend client meetings;

Work as part of a department account team to develop client proposals and implement PR strategies;

Assist in researching, writing and distributing press releases and brand stories to targeted media;

Promote news stories and features to media;

Attend public events as representative;

Undertake research for new business proposal and presenting to potential new clients;

Social media management

Required Skills

Bachelor degree or above;

Work experience in events and marketing related sector preferable;

Creative, social, responsible, multi-tasking, passionate and eager to grow with team;

Must be a good team player;

Knowledge and passion for social media

Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Native, or native-level spoken and written Chinese

Good English writing and communication skills

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter in English to racheltong@t hatsmags.com with the subject ‘Events Marketing Executive’.