Instagram of the Month: @youaaaaandme

By That's GBA, December 21, 2020

Most photographers these days on social media are men capturing cityscapes and buildings (at least in China). Yoomi, a female South Korean travel enthusiast currently based in Beijing, wants to challenge the norm. She tells us that photography is a passion that started way back in middle school. She’s glad to see more female photographers emerging online, giving women space to create and showcase what they love. She says, “I experimented with a lot of different styles. Nowadays, I am very particular in composition – that is key in what I usually shoot. I think of it this way: Two people are traveling to the same place, but could observe and experience it in totally different ways.

“This is the case for my Chongqing photograph, which was taken in a very touristy and iconic location, Hongya Cave. There are thousands of pictures of this place already, but if you have your style, you know how to ‘make it yours.’

chongqing_hongyacave1.jpg

“As hundreds of tourists were taking pictures that evening, I was trying to figure out how and where to take it. I positioned my tripod on the side of the road and took a few shots with the long exposure, and I noticed the cars passing by, creating this interesting light streak. I immediately knew I wanted the cars’ headlights to create movement in the frame for a more chaotic lighting look for this already chaotic place. Chongqing has been one of the coolest and most interesting cities I have ever visited. I would gladly go back to take pictures at the same place with a new perspective.”

For more of Yoomi’s work follow @youaaaaandme on Instagram. 

[All images courtesy of @youaaaaandme]

