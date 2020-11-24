  1. home
China Tests Millions for COVID-19 after New Cases Discovered

By That's, November 24, 2020

Chinese health authorities have ramped up COVID-19 prevention measures and tested millions after multiple locally transmitted cases were reported in Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli.

So far, lockdowns have been imposed in some areas and schools have been shut down following the latest cases. Experts are warning that the virus can spread more easily in cold weather. On Monday, the National Health Commission reported two locally transmitted cases in Shanghai over the previous 24 hours, AP news reports. Both cases are said to be close contacts to an airport worker who was infected earlier this month.

READ MORE: New Local COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Shanghai

Videos of a large crowd of people in Shanghai’s Pudong International airport being tested late at night were circulating on Sunday, where health officials reportedly collected more than 17,000 samples.

Check out the video below (VPN off):

Meanwhile, in Tianjin, more than 2.2 million samples have been collected after five cases were reported on Saturday. City authorities shut down a kindergarten and a residential area where the cases were discovered.  

In Manzhouli, a city in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, schools were shut down and public venues banned from public gatherings following two cases reported on Saturday. 

Zeng Guang, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke on China’s ability to rapidly respond to new cases. “In the entire world, only China has the ability to get to zero. Other countries don’t have this ability,” Zeng said during a webinar in September, as cited by AP news.

[Cover Image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Coronavirus Health Shanghai Tianjin Inner Mongolia

