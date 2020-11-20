WeChat Releases 6 New Emojis That Accurately Describe 2020

Tencent released six new cheeky emojis yesterday. They include: roll eyes (翻白眼), 666, let me have a look (让我看一眼), sigh (叹气), bitterness (苦涩) and crack (裂开).

The hashtag #微信新表情# or ‘WeChat’s new emojis’ quickly trended to the number one spot on Weibo. In particular, netizens noted that the ‘let me have a look’ emoji resembles the fifth elder brother Yongqi in a TV series called Han Zhu Ge Ge.



For those who aren’t familiar with the Chinese slang ‘666,’ check out our explanation of it here (it has nothing to do with the devil).



Image via @XK_小余/Weibo

[Cover image: screengrab via WeChat]