Instagram of the Month: @endnote1896

By That's GBA, November 20, 2020

Travel to western Sichuan on the G318 and you’ll find picturesque pastoral scenery at every turn. You’ll be greeted by rolling hills, flowing rivers and beautiful snow-capped mountains.In Daocheng County, you’ll find one of the best-preserved and natural scenic spots in China named Yading Nature Reserve. Promsil Phoongjit (@endnote1896) traveled all the way from Thailand, and was very excited to photograph Pearl Lake at the foot of Chenrezig, the highest peak in Daocheng. He tells us that China is his favorite country to visit for its nature and scenery. The first time he saw Pearl Lake was in the autumn of October 2018. 

For more of his work follow @endnote1896 on Instagram. 

[Cover image via @endnote1896/Instagram]

