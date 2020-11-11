  1. home
World's Largest NBA Store Opens in Guangzhou

By Ryan Gandolfo, November 11, 2020

Spend a day walking the streets of Guangzhou and you’ll see Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Brian Scalabrine jerseys worn with pride. (Okay, maybe a few less Scalabrine jerseys.)

It’s part of the big basketball culture in Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) that’s led to a growing number of NBA fans in the region. And now, there’s a brand new store that gives fans the ultimate NBA experience – aside from going to a game, of course.

On November 10, the NBA’s largest flagship store in the world opened in Guangzhou’s Yuexiu district. The store was launched in partnership with the NBA, Top Sports and Nike.

Located on Xihu Lu and just a stone’s throw away from touristy Beijing Lu, the store celebrated its opening ceremony, including speeches from Wayne Chang, NBA China’s chief financial officer, as well as a recorded video message from former NBA all-star and current CBA coach Stephon Marbury, currently working in Beijing.

NBA Guangzhou Flagship Store will definitely be the ideal place for every fan to buy all the NBA products they want, a variety of NBA series and commemorative merchandise,” said Marbury, who mentioned he plans on making a visit down to Canton in the near future to visit the store. 

READ MORE: Stephon Marbury, From NBA All-Star to Chinese Basketball Legend

Marbury-Guangzhou.jpg

An autographed Marbury Timberwolves jersey will be on display in the store, along with several other NBA all-stars and Hall of Famers.

marbury.jpg

Boasting 2,680 square meters, the three-story venue is split into different sections, including athletic wear on the first floor, and museum-like collection of NBA memorabilia (worth a visit) and customized apparel and gifts on the third floor. 

This Day in History: First NBA Team to Play Basketball in China

MJ-Ball.jpg
Basketball autographed by Michael Jordan (乔丹, Qiaodan) priced at RMB91,199

Hardwood-classic.jpg
shaq-lbj.jpg

We found some pretty cool Guangzhou-themed NBA gear while walking around as well.

guangzhou-gear-2.jpg
Guangzhou-gear.jpg

In addition to selling NBA-related products, the shop has plans to give NBA fans a better overall experience with VR basketball activities and a massive 5-meter screen for fans to catch NBA games in the upcoming season. 

While we can’t confirm anything, the shop opening could be a good sign for an NBA game in Guangzhou in the near future...

See listing for NBA Guangzhou Flagship Store.

READ MORE: How the NBA Captured China's Sporting Heart

[Images via NBA China, That’s] 

NBA Guangzhou

World's Largest NBA Store Opens in Guangzhou

