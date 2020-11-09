UPDATE: New Local COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Shanghai

UPDATE (November 10, 2020 1:50am CST): Both the cold-chain logistics area of Binhai New Area, Tianjin and Yingqian village in Pudong’s Zhuqiao town have been elevated to medium-risk areas by epidemic prevention authorities. Residents are being urged to avoid public transit and to not leave the area. If required to leave the medium-risk zone, they should first undergo a nucleic acid test and obtain a negative result seven days prior to departure. The Shanghai patient, who arrived via electric scooter to Pudong New Area People’s Hospital on November 8, was suffering from fever, congestion and body aches. After COVID-19 was confirmed, he has since been transferred to the designated epidemic hospital, Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center. An investigation to locate close contacts is currently underway. Prior to this new case, the last time Shanghai had a locally transmitted infection was on March 23. On Saturday, the outer packaging of a shipment of frozen beltfish that passed through Tianjin also reportedly tested positive for the virus in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. As of Sunday, individuals who came in contact with the shipment on Sunday have all tested negative for the virus.

A locally transmitted COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Shanghai by the Shanghai Health Commission, according China Daily.



The 51-year-old male is a baggage handler at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, CCTV reports.



He is currently in isolation at Pudong New Area People’s Hospital. An investigation to locate close contacts is currently underway.

China reported 32 new imported cases on Sunday, 13 of which were in Shanghai.

The news comes on the heels of a local case in Tianjin that is suspected to have originated from a shipment of frozen pork from Germany.



The 38-year-old man handled the shipment on Wednesday, of which the outer packaging tested positive for the virus during inspection on Saturday.



Eleven people who worked in the same area at Hailian Frozen Food Co. all tested negative. However, the patient lives with eight colleagues who remain under medical observation. The Tianjin Centers for Disease Prevention and Control launched a nucleic acid testing campaign and the negative results of 156 samples have been released so for. Over the next three days, all workers of cold storage and supply-chain companies will also be tested.





More updates on this developing story as we receive them.

