Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

By Ned Kelly, November 5, 2020

The 20th edition of Hong Kong International Literary Festival has kicked off, and from today until November 15 will presents 76 live and online events featuring over 150 writers and speakers from around the world. 

Big names include Paul French, Kevin Kwan, Shannon Lee, Colum McCann, Jhumpa Lahiri, Sebastian Barry, David Frum, Chan Koonchung, Chan Ho-Kei, Christina Lamb, William Dalrymple, Marilyn Chin and Mary Jean Chan. You can find the full writer and speaker list right here.

Thursday-12_11.png
Paul French and James Carter will be talking about Old Shanghai

A Festival Pass with access to 52 online events is HK$500 (or HK$350 for students) and will include talks, readings, panel discussions and more. With a flexible format, timing and pricing, this year’s festival offers something for everyone, and is a great chance to hear world-famous authors and discover emerging voices. Events will be in English, Cantonese or Mandarin. 

Full programme details at festival.org.hk and ticket sales on Ticketflap.

