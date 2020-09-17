  1. home
  2. Articles

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

By Joshua Cawthorpe, September 17, 2020

0 0

‘We Try It’ is a regular series where we try the latest off-beat food and beverage offerings.

Popular baijiu brand Jiangxiaobai has taken its youth-oriented marketing to a new low by teaming up with Japanese snack brand Pocky. The result is surprisingly delicious, regardless of your opinion on the fierce liquor itself.

When we first open the bag, we are met with the distinct aroma of the alcoholic elixir, sending shivers up our spines. The cookie has the signature snap from which Pocky gets its onomatopoeic Japanese name.

The crisp, somewhat fruity flavor of Jiangxiaobai baijiu is perfectly captured in the creamy coating. Without the swift kick of alcohol, the taste can truly be enjoyed and if the goal is to introduce more people to baijiu, then this would be an excellent first step. 

As far as letting your children try, we should note that the alcohol content is less than 0.1%.

READ MORE: We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

For those of you who don’t have a sweet tooth, Pocky came around in 1966 as a thin cookie stick dipped almost entirely in chocolate. Since gaining popularity around the globe, the chocolate has been swapped for more than 50 different flavor iterations from cheesecake to pumpkin apple. This is also not the first time that Pocky has released an alcohol-flavored cookie. In 2016, a lightly salted chocolate flavor called Adult Amber was released as a whiskey pairing.

Jiangxiaobai is a popular brand of baijiu in China that is heavily marketing its products to millenials in countries all around the world. The liquor itself is made from sorghum, fermented for 28 to 30 days in a stone pit and then distilled in traditional Chinese pot-stills. It is then aged for a further two years in a combination of ceramic and steel vessels. While boasting a somewhat traditional method of making the spirit, the brand is anything but traditional in its marketing towards young adults.

Price: RMB5.7 (on JD.com)
Who’s eating them: Baijiu drinkers

For more ‘We Try It,’ click here.

[Cover image via Joshua Cawthorpe for That’s]

We Try It cookies Jiangxiaobai baijiu Pocky

more news

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

We caught up with Sandhaus for a crash course in baijiu appreciation.

We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

"Psst hey, hey you middle-aged adult, I have this candy-flavored hard liquor, wanna get into my creeper van?"

How This Laowai Fell in Love with the Baijiu

How This Laowai Fell in Love with the Baijiu

A personal story detailing a lifelong romance between a bartender and an ancient Chinese liquor.

We Tried Lychee Rose Oreos and Were Pleasantly Surprised

Lychee Rose Oreos are the newest cookie craze to hit China’s convenience stores.

5 Cookies Worth Snacking On

You know you want to try these five classic cookies.

Ross Woodford on Baijiu Boozing and Hangover Cures

Ross Woodford breakdowns some of the oddest things he's seen working in bars around the world.

We Tried Those Hot Chicken Wing Oreos So You Don't Have To

Ain't no thang like a chicken wing... Or is there?

We Eat It So You Don't Have to: Carl's Jr Baijiu Burger

The national spirit of China finds its way into a burger.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives