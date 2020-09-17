  1. home
  2. Articles

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

By Joshua Cawthorpe, September 17, 2020

0 0

Four years after the death of baby Yanyan, Suining Chuanshan District People’s Court ruled that all households in the apartment block in Suining, Sichuan must pay compensation after Yanyan was killed by a falling object. 

The ruling came late last month and has been met with harsh opposition from several residents, according to China Daily.

The incident took place in November 2016 when Yanyan’s mother, surnamed Li, was pushing her in a stroller along a street. A metal ball, intended for hand and wrist exercises, fell from a nearby eight-story apartment block and struck Yanyan in the head. Yanyan died in hospital later that night.

murder-ball.jpg
The falling object. Image via @成都商报/Weibo

Police conducted a door-to-door investigation following the incident, but were unable to identify the perpetrator. Chengdu Economic Daily reported in early December 2016 that fingerprints and DNA were collected from 16 people in seven households as part of the investigation. However, the owner of the metal ball was not determined by the investigation.

The family then resolved to take matters to the courts.

The Suining court ruling determined that 121 households in the implicated building must each pay RMB3,000 to compensate Yanyan’s family. The court also stressed that the fine should not be viewed as an admission of guilt or responsibility, but rather as a donation to the family that lost the child.

So far, more than 30 of the 121 households are appealing the court’s decision with one representative saying that RMB3,000 is too expensive for elderly residents. But, he did agree that the family deserves compensation for their loss.

Li, 41 years old at the time of Yanyan’s death, had another child one year later.

Chinese netizens expressed mixed opinions online in response to the verdict. Some have argued that the payment should be higher so that everyone is more cautious of potential hazards, while others lambasted the police for failing to identify the culprit.

Falling objects from apartment buildings has been a persistent problem in China. Last May, collective liability was written into China’s new civil code at the 13th National Congress to address the issue. The official legislation, however, doesn’t come into effect until next year.

READ MORE: Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

[Cover image by Joshua for That’s]

Falling Objects safety Public Safety Laws Civil rights Death Sichuan

more news

Fauci & Zhong: Comparing US and China Public Health Leaders

Fauci & Zhong: Comparing US and China Public Health Leaders

As we’ve learned, health crises have a way of introducing the world to key figures tasked with the responsibility of ensuring public health.

WATCH: Woman Breaks Down in Public After Testing Positive For COVID-19

WATCH: Woman Breaks Down in Public After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The woman was quickly escorted out of the mall and sent to the hospital.

Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

China's new civil code intends to hold all residents liable in the event that a falling object causes damage and the perpetrator cannot be identified.

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

Beijing residents can all take a deep unmasked sigh of relief.

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

It's time to start planning your next adventure, because the General Office of the State Council has just released the 2020 public holiday schedule.

China Cracks Down on Illegal School Buses Amid Safety Concerns

On November 11, the Ministry of Education announced that it will impose more severe punishments on anyone operating illegal school buses.

For Glass Sake! 32 Glass Bridges Close Over Safety Concerns in China

Hebei, known for its mountainous landscape has temporarily shuttered all of its glass-bottomed attractions.

Shenzhen Will Fine You For Smoking E-Cigs in Public Areas

Use of e-cigarettes in public areas is now banned.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives