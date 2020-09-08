Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Lattes in China

Although the leaves aren’t quite changing colors yet, summer is sadly over – which means Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes (aka ‘PSLs’) are back!

To order one of these pumpkin, clove, cinnamon and nutmegy drinks, ask for the 南瓜丝绒拿铁 (nangua sirong natie). The tall size will set you back RMB38.

This year, the latte has orange pumpkin sauce drizzled on top instead of the usual powdered Pumpkin Spice topping.



‘Fragrant Pumpkin Sauce’ drizzled onto the 300-calorie plus drink. Image via Starbucks

Starbucks first introduced the PSL to the Middle Kingdom last year and it looks the Chinese market is warming up to this nostalgic comfort drink.

