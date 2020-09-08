  1. home
  2. Articles

Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Lattes in China

By Barnaby Lofton, September 8, 2020

0 0

Although the leaves aren’t quite changing colors yet, summer is sadly over – which means Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes (aka ‘PSLs’) are back

To order one of these pumpkin, clove, cinnamon and nutmegy drinks, ask for the 南瓜丝绒拿铁 (nangua sirong natie). The tall size will set you back RMB38.

This year, the latte has orange pumpkin sauce drizzled on top instead of the usual powdered Pumpkin Spice topping. 

Screen-Shot-2020-09-08-at-11.16.40-AM.jpg
‘Fragrant Pumpkin Sauce’ drizzled onto the 300-calorie plus drink. Image via Starbucks

Starbucks first introduced the PSL to the Middle Kingdom last year and it looks the Chinese market is warming up to this nostalgic comfort drink. 

[Cover image via Starbucks]

Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Spice Latte STARBUCKS Drinks

more news

Veggie Mama's Vegan Kale, Pumpkin & Tofu Ricotta Roll Ups Recipe

Veggie Mama's Vegan Kale, Pumpkin & Tofu Ricotta Roll Ups Recipe

Another great recipe from Shanghai-based foodie and restaurateur Lindsey Fine (aka Veggie Mama).

Basics, Rejoice: Starbucks China Now Serves Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Basics, Rejoice: Starbucks China Now Serves Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Grab your Ugg boots and call Becky, because the drink of basics has officially landed in the Middle Kingdom!

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We tried the new baijiu-flavored Pocky sticks and they are totally not bad.

All the Bing: A Guide to China's Favorite Street Food

A holistic guide for all your 'bing' consumption needs.

Shake Shack's Beijing Location is Open for Burger Business

The wait is finally over for burger lovin’ Beijingers!

Here's When Shake Shack Opens in Beijing

Burger lovers have been waiting for this.

Meituan App Takes Out Alipay

Screenshots of Meituan order pages circulating online show only bank card payment, Meituan’s recently launched monthly payment plan as well as WeChat Pay available.

Exploring Sichuan's Superior Dishes with a Spicy Hot Challenge

Stay tuned for future foodie videos and let us know what you think Peggy and Joshua should try next.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives