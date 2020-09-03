Guangzhou Airport Rolls Out 'One ID' Facial Recognition Tech

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has installed facial recognition technology across the airport to enhance passenger security, as reported by Xinhua.

The ‘One ID’ system being piloted at the airport is part of an international initiative in airports around the globe.

The goal is to apply the technology to security screening, check-in and luggage drop while compiling an information database for each passenger.

At this time, passengers who have registered for the service can reserve the right to decline airport access to their facial information at any time, according to the airport, as cited by Xinhua.

The system has not yet been deployed at departure gates, as part of epidemic prevention and control measures, to ensure that passengers are not congregating and removing their masks to use the system.

The drive to make airports smarter and more convenient comes from the International Air Travel Association (IATA).

The IATA insists that the future of air travel will soon be a document-free process with the implementation of biometric data collection at airports around the world. Thus, eliminating the need to show passports or boarding passes throughout the passenger’s experience at the airport.

Here’s an excerpt from the IATA official website on One ID:

“Passengers will be able to identify themselves at each airport touchpoint through a simple biometric recognition. The objective is to achieve a truly interoperable system coordination between airports, airlines and governments.”

IATA also states that the system will “help combat human trafficking and other cross-border criminal activities” by making it more difficult to travel under false identities.

The system is currently only in place for domestic routes, however, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport intends to extend the use of One ID tech for all aspects of terminal services.

The One ID facial-recognition system also recently completed a testing phase at Beijing Daxing International Airport, according to Xinhua.

[Cover image via @Morning Brew/Unsplash]

