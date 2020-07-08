Exploring Sichuan's Superior Dishes with a Spicy Hot Challenge

China boasts a vast array of unique culinary experiences given its more than 3,000 years of cultural history. We figure a person could eat something new in the Middle Kingdom every day for the rest of their lives and still miss out on some of the hidden gems of China’s culinary world.

However, nowadays it’s easy to fall into a routine and eat the same meals week after week – we know from experience. But every now and then you’ve got to spice up your life (and diet) and try out new delightful dishes.

From hot and sour fish soup and spicy bullfrog dry pot to pig brain in chili oil, we give you a rundown on some wildly satisfying yet daring dishes at one of Guangzhou’s beloved Sichuan restaurant chains, Lukshow (禄鼎记):

Stay tuned for future foodie videos and let us know what you think Peggy and Joshua should try next by leaving a message in the comments section. While you’re at it, help us settle the score on whether Joshua’s blonde mullet is a good look or needs to go. (This is the source of fierce debate around the office.)

See listings for Lukshow in Guangzhou.

[Cover image via That’s]