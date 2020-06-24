  1. home
  2. Articles

China Develops GPS-like System to Rival US

By Joshua Cawthorpe, June 24, 2020

0 0

China is said to have achieved global coverage for its own navigation satellite constellation after the successful launch of the final Beidou satellite on Tuesday. CNBC reported that China’s Beidou network rivals the US government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS). 

The last Beidou Navigation Satellite (BDS) was delivered into orbit by a Long March 3B rocket that left southwest China at 9.43am on Tuesday morning. The Beidou system has been in development since the 1990s and is already used in many countries around the world. In addition to expanding China’s global influence, the completion of the satellite system allows China to shed its military reliance on GPS.

In the event of a sustained conflict with the US, Chinese military technology could be vulnerable if dependent on American GPS, according to experts, as cited by CNBC. The newest generation of BDS, consisting of 30 satellites, will ensure that Chinese military systems, as well as navigation and messaging, will be resilient to US interference and remain online.

The significance of the Beidou constellation extends far beyond military independence and highlights an important development in China’s technological influence around the globe. China has been promoting the BDS system as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. A Nikkei analysis showed that Chinese satellites were accessed more frequently than GPS satellites in 130 of 195 countries last year, predominantly in southeast Asia and Africa.

Chinese technology gains an advantage on the global market as more countries adopt the BDS navigation system because Chinese smartphones and cars will be Beidou-compatible by default. Unlike GPS which only sends signals, BDS satellites send and receive information. Global Times reports that BDS satellites are equipped with a short message function to be used in the event of a disaster and they collect location information of devices that are equipped with BDS navigation chips – a feature that is concerning to the US National Security establishment. However, the US also has similar capabilities, with GPS-enabled smartphones able to be tracked with apps like ‘Find My iPhone.’

Despite the final launch being delayed last week due to technical issues, an announcement on the Beidou government website states that this 55th and last BDS satellite marks the completion of the program half a year ahead of schedule. The official website boasts a 100% success rate for the 18 launch missions since 2017. In the past, China has withheld the announcement of a launch until after it is confirmed successful. However, the June 23 launch was announced in advance and it was broadcasted live online and on CCTV.

READ MORE: China Releases Ambitious Space Plan for 2020

[Cover image via QQ]

Military China Space Program space

more news

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

It seems the best strategy for apartment hunting is to put your eggs in several baskets, one of which should be Anjuke.

Here's When Delta Will Resume US-China Passenger Flights

Here's When Delta Will Resume US-China Passenger Flights

The company said it is the first US airliner to resume passenger flights since February.

Meet Roberta Lipson, a Trailblazer in China's Healthcare Sector

Meet Roberta Lipson, a Trailblazer in China's Healthcare Sector

Lipson is the CEO of New Frontier Health, which owns United Family Healthcare (UFH), a private healthcare operator in China worth USD1.4 billion.

Roll Credits! Disney English Centers Permanently Close in China

The English-language training centers were known to utilize characters and other elements from classic Disney films.

PHOTOS: 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Wows People Across China

If you missed this spectacular celestial show: We've rounded up some awesome shots of the eclipse taken across China for your viewing pleasure!

China Suspends Poultry Imports from US Over COVID-19 Fears

This week is chicken, last week was salmon.

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

Born in Brazil, made in the Middle Kingdom.

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

Skywatchers in South China can see a special ring of fire eclipse on Sunday afternoon.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

PHOTOS: 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Wows People Across China

Dr. Frank Morris-Davies, Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy

Roll Credits! Disney English Centers Permanently Close in China

Here's Why Today is Another Shopping Festival in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

China Develops GPS-like System to Rival US

China Develops GPS-like System to Rival US

US Designates 4 More Chinese Media Outlets as 'Foreign Missions'

US Designates 4 More Chinese Media Outlets as 'Foreign Missions'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.