Roll Credits! Disney English Centers Permanently Close in China

By Matthew Bossons, June 23, 2020

After over a decade in business, Disney English is throwing in the towel. According to a company press release, the chain of English-language training centers in China ceased online classes from yesterday and will not reopen their brick-and-mortar locations, which have been closed since January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company began offering online classes from March 19 as a ‘temporary’ response to the public health situation.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to not reopen the centers. We are ensuring that each family of a Disney English learner is refunded accordingly, and we are taking care of each and every one of our affected cast members,” reads the press release, as reported by Shine.

Disney English, which was launched in the fall of 2008, operated 26 training centers across China, including 10 in Shanghai, six in Beijing, five in Guangzhou and one in Shenzhen. According to CGTN, the company had more than 100,000 students across six Chinese cities.

The English-education centers were known to utilize characters and other elements from classic Disney films and the company’s teachers taught through interactive games, singing and storytelling.

Parents of students can receive a refund from June 26 to July 21, although an appointment is required to limit the number of people in Disney English centers at any given time. Those seeking a refund will need to provide a health code, ID and bank cards and their contract with the center.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Disney English Training Center ESL Teachers

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

