  1. home
  2. Articles

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

By Matthew Bossons, June 12, 2020

0 0

It’s going to be a stormy weekend in the Greater Bay Area. According to numerous reports, a tropical storm over the Philippines may make landfall in Hong Kong over the weekend, bringing with it wind, rain and canceled brunches.

Here’s what the Hong Kong Observatory has to say about the storm:

“The tropical cyclone over the Philippines will continue to intensify, but there remain uncertainties in its intensity and subsequent movement. According to the current forecast, the tropical cyclone will enter the northern part of the South China Sea on Friday night, and edge closer to the coast of Guangdong during the weekend. The local weather is expected to deteriorate on Sunday, and it will be windy with squally showers. There will still be showers next Monday and Tuesday. The Observatory will closely monitor the development and movement of the tropical cyclone. Please take note of the latest weather report issued by the Observatory.”

Admittedly, predictions on the Shenzhen Meteorological Bureau’s website (as of noon on June 12) indicate the storm may all together miss the Greater Bay Area and instead make landfall in Yangjiang in southwestern Guangdong.

Regardless, if you live in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong or any of the surrounding cities, expect the coming days to be wet and hot, with thunderstorms and rain starting Saturday or Sunday and running into the middle of next week. The mercury is expected to hit 33 degree Celsius in both Guangzhou and Shenzhen over the weekend.

[Cover image via the Shenzhen Meteorological Bureau]

typhoon Storm warning Extreme Weather Shenzhen Guangzhou Greater Bay Area Hong Kong

more news

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

The woman was cooking in her kitchen around 4.30pm on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

Typhoon Lingling to Bring Heavy Rains to Shanghai This Week

Typhoon Lingling to Bring Heavy Rains to Shanghai This Week

Thankfully, the storm isn't expected to hit Shanghai directly. But that doesn't mean it won't impact the city.

Red Alert Issued with Typhoon Lekima Set to Hit Shanghai

The typhoon is expected to be the strongest of the year so far.

UPDATE: Brace Yourselves... Typhoon Lekima Is Headed Toward Shanghai

The storm may make landfall in the Shanghai area this weekend. However, it's still possible the typhoon could change course.

Yellow Alert Issued As Typhoon Lekima Approaches China

The storm will likely make landfall in Zhejiang province on Saturday morning and move toward Shanghai on Sunday.

Typhoon Alerts Issued in South China as Wipha Approaches

The Hong Kong Observatory is expecting to issue their first No. 8 signal of the year sometime this afternoon.

Tropical Storm Danas Will Pass By Shanghai Tonight

Thankfully this one won't actually hit us.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Chinese Man Claims to Have Had Sex With an Alien

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump Record

China Begins Opening Skies to Foreign Airlines

This Week in History: Train Robbing Bandits and the Lincheng Outrage

Meet the Beijing-Based Expat Living as a COVID-19 Refugee in Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

Coach Matt Eddy on Life-Saving Skills and Surviving Coronavirus

Coach Matt Eddy on Life-Saving Skills and Surviving Coronavirus

Megatall, Weird Buildings No Longer Welcome in China

Megatall, Weird Buildings No Longer Welcome in China

Chinese Scientists Have New Plan to Prevent Massive Asteroid Strike

Chinese Scientists Have New Plan to Prevent Massive Asteroid Strike

Tibet's Massive Data Center Begins Pilot Operation

Tibet's Massive Data Center Begins Pilot Operation

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.