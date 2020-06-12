Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

It’s going to be a stormy weekend in the Greater Bay Area. According to numerous reports, a tropical storm over the Philippines may make landfall in Hong Kong over the weekend, bringing with it wind, rain and canceled brunches.

Here’s what the Hong Kong Observatory has to say about the storm:

“The tropical cyclone over the Philippines will continue to intensify, but there remain uncertainties in its intensity and subsequent movement. According to the current forecast, the tropical cyclone will enter the northern part of the South China Sea on Friday night, and edge closer to the coast of Guangdong during the weekend. The local weather is expected to deteriorate on Sunday, and it will be windy with squally showers. There will still be showers next Monday and Tuesday. The Observatory will closely monitor the development and movement of the tropical cyclone. Please take note of the latest weather report issued by the Observatory.”

Admittedly, predictions on the Shenzhen Meteorological Bureau’s website (as of noon on June 12) indicate the storm may all together miss the Greater Bay Area and instead make landfall in Yangjiang in southwestern Guangdong.

Regardless, if you live in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong or any of the surrounding cities, expect the coming days to be wet and hot, with thunderstorms and rain starting Saturday or Sunday and running into the middle of next week. The mercury is expected to hit 33 degree Celsius in both Guangzhou and Shenzhen over the weekend.

