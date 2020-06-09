Pride12 Kicks Off This Weekend in Shanghai

Pride12 kicks off this weekend, with the ShanghaiPRIDE team ready and excited to Raise the Pride from June 13-21. Their theme this year – “敢晒，敢骄傲 Raise the Pride” – reflects ShanghaiPRIDE’s commitment to asserting their identities and daring to let their true colors fly free. In a time when our world can feel increasingly divided, we hope to focus on what unites us: love, friendship, community and Pride.

In light of the current situation with COVID-19, ShanghaiPRIDE has made some changes to their original schedule of events; the ShanghaiPRIDE Film Festival and Pride Art will be postponed to a later date, while the schedule for a few other events will be shifted in order to follow best safety practices and protect our community. With that in mind, Pride12 kicks off on June 13 with a roster of events that serve as the backbone of the festival.

June 13: ShanghaiPRIDE Job Fair & Pride Open Day

First up on the morning of the 13th is the ShanghaiPRIDE Job Fair in which LGBTQ individuals and allies can network and seek opportunities with inclusive businesses, followed in the afternoon by Pride Open Day, which provides an opportunity to discover the many groups and communities that support LGBTQ individuals throughout China.

June 13: ShanghaiPRIDE’s Workplace Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Forums

ShanghaiPRIDE’s Workplace Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Forums will also take place throughout the day on June 13, covering five essential topics to educate companies on how create a more inclusive work environment, from ally programs to inclusive employee handbooks to a discussion of why supporting diversity benefits companies overall. Rounding out this empowered day of community building is the return of ShanghaiPRIDE’s annual Forum discussions covering a diverse range of topics; this year’s topics span Rainbow Marriage, Mental Health and Inclusive Academia.

June 14: Pride Run

On the following day, Sunday, June 14, ShanghaiPRIDE’s beloved annual tradition of the Pride Run will make its return, while the Rainbow Brunch is set to let participants enjoy the sunshine and love. Later that week on Saturday, June 20 is a special ShanghaiPRIDE Film Festival screening for Nordic Day.

June 18: The Ladies’ Party

ShanghaiPRIDE also has plenty in store on the party front: The Ladies’ Party, ShanghaiPRIDE’s annual celebration for queer women, is slated for Thursday, June 18

June 20: The Pink Party

The Pink Party will go down on Saturday, June 20 with lots of fun and raffle prizes.

June 21: Pride Talk

The festival will then draw to a close on Sunday, June 21 with Pride Talk, an intimate community event in which LGBTQ individuals and allies will share personal stories about what connects us all under the rainbow.

Pride12 attendees should check ShanghaiPRIDE’s social media (WeChat ID: 上海骄傲节Shanghai-PRIDE) for updates on any changes as they continue to follow best safety practices.

ShanghaiPRIDE is China’s longest-running Pride festival and is managed entirely by volunteers. Funds raised this year will help cover operations costs of the festival. For more information or to help support the festival, contact ShanghaiPRIDE via email, WeChat or Weibo or visit shpride.com.



[All images via ShanghaiPRIDE]