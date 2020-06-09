  1. home
  2. Articles

Pride12 Kicks Off This Weekend in Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, June 9, 2020

0 0

Pride12 kicks off this weekend, with the ShanghaiPRIDE team ready and excited to Raise the Pride from June 13-21. Their theme this year – “敢晒，敢骄傲 Raise the Pride” – reflects ShanghaiPRIDE’s commitment to asserting their identities and daring to let their true colors fly free. In a time when our world can feel increasingly divided, we hope to focus on what unites us: love, friendship, community and Pride.

In light of the current situation with COVID-19, ShanghaiPRIDE has made some changes to their original schedule of events; the ShanghaiPRIDE Film Festival and Pride Art will be postponed to a later date, while the schedule for a few other events will be shifted in order to follow best safety practices and protect our community. With that in mind, Pride12 kicks off on June 13 with a roster of events that serve as the backbone of the festival.

June 13: ShanghaiPRIDE Job Fair & Pride Open Day

First up on the morning of the 13th is the ShanghaiPRIDE Job Fair in which LGBTQ individuals and allies can network and seek opportunities with inclusive businesses, followed in the afternoon by Pride Open Day, which provides an opportunity to discover the many groups and communities that support LGBTQ individuals throughout China.

June 13: ShanghaiPRIDE’s Workplace Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Forums

ShanghaiPRIDE’s Workplace Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Forums will also take place throughout the day on June 13, covering five essential topics to educate companies on how create a more inclusive work environment, from ally programs to inclusive employee handbooks to a discussion of why supporting diversity benefits companies overall. Rounding out this empowered day of community building is the return of ShanghaiPRIDE’s annual Forum discussions covering a diverse range of topics; this year’s topics span Rainbow Marriage, Mental Health and Inclusive Academia.

1406892.jpg

June 14: Pride Run

On the following day, Sunday, June 14, ShanghaiPRIDE’s beloved annual tradition of the Pride Run will make its return, while the Rainbow Brunch is set to let participants enjoy the sunshine and love. Later that week on Saturday, June 20 is a special ShanghaiPRIDE Film Festival screening for Nordic Day.

1189560280.jpg

June 18: The Ladies’ Party

ShanghaiPRIDE also has plenty in store on the party front: The Ladies’ Party, ShanghaiPRIDE’s annual celebration for queer women, is slated for Thursday, June 18

June 20: The Pink Party 

The Pink Party will go down on Saturday, June 20 with lots of fun and raffle prizes.

1618312228.jpg

June 21: Pride Talk

The festival will then draw to a close on Sunday, June 21 with Pride Talk, an intimate community event in which LGBTQ individuals and allies will share personal stories about what connects us all under the rainbow.

825679308.jpg

Pride12 attendees should check ShanghaiPRIDE’s social media (WeChat ID: 上海骄傲节Shanghai-PRIDE) for updates on any changes as they continue to follow best safety practices.

1899776143.jpg

ShanghaiPRIDE is China’s longest-running Pride festival and is managed entirely by volunteers. Funds raised this year will help cover operations costs of the festival. For more information or to help support the festival, contact ShanghaiPRIDE via email, WeChat or Weibo or visit shpride.com.

[All images via ShanghaiPRIDE]

shanghai pride Pride Pride Parade

more news

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

Shanghai International Film Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19

The new dates for the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival will be announced at a later time.

Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

What does this mean for summer holiday?

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

Happy news from the 'Happiest Place on Earth.'

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

City knife crime set to soar?

4 New Paul French Podcasts on Famous Visitors to Old Shanghai

‘Destination Shanghai’goes oral.

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

The coronavirus outbreak has changed nothing.

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

Avoid! Avoid! Avoid!

2020 Shanghai International Literary Festival Postponed

Fingers crossed for a mini festival in the autumn.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger and The Huanggutun Incident

This Chinese Man Claims to Have Had Sex With an Alien

This Week in History: Train Robbing Bandits and the Lincheng Outrage

China Begins Opening Skies to Foreign Airlines

Are Companies Leaving China? Here's What AmCham President Says

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Luckin Boss May Face Criminal Charges for Fraud

Luckin Boss May Face Criminal Charges for Fraud

Pride12 Kicks Off This Weekend in Shanghai

Pride12 Kicks Off This Weekend in Shanghai

We're Hiring: Digital Editor

We're Hiring: Digital Editor

6 Best Chinese Exhibitions to View from Your Couch

6 Best Chinese Exhibitions to View from Your Couch

We Tried Subway's Mysterious Avocado Cheese Chicken Nuggets

We Tried Subway's Mysterious Avocado Cheese Chicken Nuggets

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.