That's Magazines - June 2020 Issues Out Now!

By Matthew Bossons, June 2, 2020

The June issues of That’s BeijingThat’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons introduces the magazines:

This month’s cover story is a fun one, where we introduce 10 individuals who are living in China and making (or made) an impact. The common thread: All of them were either born overseas or their parents were foreign-born. Admittedly, coming up with a subtitle for this issue was tricky, as several of the people featured on this list are foreign-born, naturalized PRC citizens, meaning the use of the word ‘foreigner’ was not appropriate. Likewise, one of the individuals, Isabel Crook, was born in Chengdu, which rendered the term ‘foreign-born’ also inappropriate. We also considered ‘non-Chinese’ to describe our influencers, but that was also problematic. In the end, we settled on ‘internationals’ and I think it applies to all of the dynamic and diverse people we profiled, who trace their roots to various places around the globe. 

Paul French returns to the hallowed pages of That’s this month to talk about his new book and, in our travel section, we hear from Zoe Stephens, a Beijing-based expat who has been stranded in Tonga for months amid the ongoing pandemic.

Of course, there is so much more, but I’ll let you discover the rest of it on your own! 

Until next month,

signature.png

Matthew Bossons
Editor-in-Chief 

> Beijing: Download the June issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the June issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.   

> Shanghai: Download the June issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

