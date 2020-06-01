  1. home
  2. Articles

Would You Try These Bubble Tea Dumplings?

By Rakini Bergundy, June 1, 2020

0 0

Do you call them pearls, bubbles or boba? Whatever the case, if you love strange bubble tea-themed foods, here’s another one for your list: bubble tea dumplings. Last night, a food blogger’s post for DIY bubble tea dumplings was trending on Weibo with over 17,000 likes and 4,000 comments. She was driven by curiosity and inspired when she saw that a store launched yet another pearl milk tea pizza. If you want to replicate the recipe, she dishes out instructions on the dessert dumpling here. Most commentators also seemed curious if the dessert dumpling would be a winning combo. She later comments, “Yes, actually I should roll a milk tea-flavored dumpling skin to make it more perfect!”

bbt.jpg

6256c2caly1gfaynlvw5vj218w0u0n5c.jpg

6256c2caly1gfaynkucyzj20vd0kxjvg.jpg

Here’s a list of other creative pearl-themed creations for foodies to try: pearl pancakes, bubble tea toasties, bubble tea hot pot, bubble tea pizza, pearl mapo tofu, pearl ramen and the list goes on and on...

READ MORE: 11 Asian-Themed Accessories For Foodies

[All images via @黄块块/Weibo]

bubble tea strange food foodies china Weibo

more news

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

We give you a quick guide to one of China’s ‘Big Two’ in the food delivery world.

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

You too can have food delivered to your doorstep in China.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

A Tourist’s Take on the Singapore Vs. Malaysia Food Debate

Like apples and oranges, it’s hard to pit, say, Kuala Lumpur’s fragrant, flavorful beef rendang against translucent Singaporean bak kut teh broth.

Meituan Launches Voice App Feature to Help the Blind Order Food

Blind and visually impaired customers can now ‘speak’ to the app to complete their food delivery order.

3 China Travel Deals for Adventurous Foodies

Travel and explore new cuisines with these great travel deals!

Spiral Slides Deliver Your Food at this Shenzhen Eatery

Dinner and a show.

Shanghai Goes Crazy for Its First White Rabbit Bubble Tea Shop

Some people are waiting in line for four hours for a beverage.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

China Relaxes Restrictions for Chartered Flights

2,000-Year-Old Pot of Unidentified Liquid Unearthed in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Would You Try These Bubble Tea Dumplings?

Would You Try These Bubble Tea Dumplings?

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

China Relaxes Restrictions for Chartered Flights

China Relaxes Restrictions for Chartered Flights

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.