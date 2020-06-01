Would You Try These Bubble Tea Dumplings?

Do you call them pearls, bubbles or boba? Whatever the case, if you love strange bubble tea-themed foods, here’s another one for your list: bubble tea dumplings. Last night, a food blogger’s post for DIY bubble tea dumplings was trending on Weibo with over 17,000 likes and 4,000 comments. She was driven by curiosity and inspired when she saw that a store launched yet another pearl milk tea pizza. If you want to replicate the recipe, she dishes out instructions on the dessert dumpling here. Most commentators also seemed curious if the dessert dumpling would be a winning combo. She later comments, “Yes, actually I should roll a milk tea-flavored dumpling skin to make it more perfect!”





Here’s a list of other creative pearl-themed creations for foodies to try: pearl pancakes, bubble tea toasties, bubble tea hot pot, bubble tea pizza, pearl mapo tofu, pearl ramen and the list goes on and on...

[All images via @黄块块/Weibo]