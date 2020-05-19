  1. home
  2. Articles

Woman Sends 1,000kg of Onions to Ex After Breaking Up

By Ryan Gandolfo, May 19, 2020

0 0

With Chinese Valentine’s Day taking place this week, one woman in Shandong was kind enough to send her ex a gift – sort of.

Chinese media outlet Passion News reported a woman, surnamed Zhao, recently purchased 1,000 kilograms of onions and had them delivered to her ex-boyfriend in the city of Zibo. The couple split up after Zhao learned that her boyfriend was texting other women on the side.

READ MORE: May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine’s Day, Here’s Why

On the massive shipment of purple onions, Zhao left a spiteful note saying: “I cried for three days, this should make you cry!” 

onion-delivery.jpg
Image via @头条新闻/Weibo

Tasked with the thankless job of delivering the produce, the deliveryman made 40 separate trips to the ex’s home to deliver all the onions. Unfortunately for Zhao, her ex-boyfriend doesn’t appear to be phased by the sacks of edible bulbs. In a phone interview with Passion News, he even questioned why he should be the one crying.

onion-door.jpg
Image via @头条新闻/Weibo

The stunt has gone viral on Chinese social media site Weibo, with over 150 million views, as of Tuesday. While amused by Zhao’s creative farewell gift, some think she wasted her money. “If that were me, I would turn around and sell [the onions],” one person commented regarding Zhao’s ex-boyfriend’s newly acquired onions.

While the cost of Zhao’s onion order was not mentioned, agricultural produce information site Huanong quotes purple onions from Shandong’s Jining city at RMB1,800 per metric ton. And since onions can last up to three months if properly stored, according to our new favorite website Doesitgobad.com, Zhao’s ex now has a new side hustle idea to profit from Zhao’s tears.

READ MORE: Chinese Man Forgets 520, Buys Girlfriend Some Ocean Instead

[Cover image: screengrab via @头条新闻/Weibo]

Chinese Valentine's

more news

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

One Weibo user commented, “I thought this was news from 1920s.”

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

The graphic footage shows a half-naked Chinese woman masturbating on furniture throughout the furniture warehouse’s showroom.

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Burgoyne talks the art of car design, appealing to the local market and Geely’s recently released ICON model.

Tim Hortons Partners with Tencent for Huge Chinese Expansion

Currently most franchises are located in downtown Shanghai.

COVID-19 Vaccine Successful on Monkeys, Chinese Study Shows

Beijing-based Sinovac started phase I clinical trials in Jiangsu province, and phase II studies may begin in mid-May.

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Once a mask is saturated (from sweat), a person’s breathing capability goes down by almost 20%.

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

China's public emergency measures appear to be on the homestretch, as the country shifts gears towards ramping up economic activity.

'UFO' Crashes to the Ground in Chinese Village

A mysterious object fell from the sky into a Chinese village, opening up a massive crater in the ground.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Shanghai's Tilanqiao Prison Opens

Video of Nude Woman Masturbating in Chinese IKEA Goes Viral

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

We Spoke to a Prominent Car Designer About Appealing to the Chinese Market

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

Unmasked: Beijing Scraps Mask Rules in 'Safe' Public Areas

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Woman Sends 1,000kg of Onions to Ex After Breaking Up

Woman Sends 1,000kg of Onions to Ex After Breaking Up

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

Shanghai Kindergartens to Return on June 2!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.