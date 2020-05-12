China School News Roundup: May 2020

Our monthly roundup of important school news from China’s biggest cities.

Beijing



House of Knowledge Chaoyang Park Welcomes New Principal



Image via House of Knowledge Chaoyang Park

Laura Vicent has been appointed as principal at House of Knowledge Chaoyang Park. Moving from Shanghai to Beijing, Laura brings with her many years of education experience in Asia and Spain, her native country. Laura has a master’s degree in psychology (education) and a postgraduate degree in early childhood intervention. She also holds certificates for teaching English and Spanish as foreign languages. Watch Laura’s introduction video at www.hokschools.com or talk to her at House of Knowledge’s open day.

Foshan



Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan Makes Key Project List



Image via Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan

Recently, the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission announced the 2020 Guangdong Key Projects list and Lady Eleanor Holles (LEH) International School Foshan was the only international school to make the cut. After months of hard work, construction of the school is close to completion and staff are preparing for its grand opening in September 2020. The school will focus on encouraging students to be bold in their learning, on achieving exceptional academic performance and developing remarkable young adults able to play a positive role in society.

Guangzhou



ISA Science City Designed by Leading Architect



Image via ISA Science City

ISA Science City has been designed by leading architect CPG, with a strong emphasis on the facilities supporting teaching, learning and well-being. The school facilities will be top tier and are expected to set a new benchmark for international schools in China and most certainly within the Greater Bay Area. With a construction area of 78,000 square meters, ISA Science City will be built to achieve the US LEED certification, an internationally recognized measurement for evaluating sustainable practice in design and construction. Additionally, the facility will meet the China National Green Building Certification.

BIS Set to Reopen This Month



Image via BIS

Students returned to BIS this month, when the school officially reopened for both primary and secondary pupils on May 11. The school is drawing up a remote-learning plan to accommodate students who are currently outside of China. To safeguard the safety of both students and faculty, BIS is complying with the regulations laid out by the Guangdong Education Department.

Shanghai



Wellington’s Year 13 Pupils Secure Outstanding University Offers



Image via Wellington College Shanghai

It has been an incredibly successful year of university admissions for Wellington College Shanghai. This year’s leaving cohort of 27 pupils have so far received 16 offers from universities ranked within the world’s top 10 (QS World Rankings 2020), as well as Oxbridge and Ivy League universities. Students have been accepted to study a wide range of the most competitive subjects including law, medicine, math and economics.

2020 Jenkins Award Winner Larrissa Composes New Song for the Community



Image via Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

At the beginning of this year, Year 12 Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong student Larrissa was thrilled to find she had won the 2020 Jenkins Award for her original music composition. Her piece was set to debut with a full orchestra at this year’s ISCMS festival – but sadly, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the festival was cancelled and her piece never played. Rather than dwell on the disappointment of not being able to reunite with her ISCMS friends nor hear her piece performed, Larrissa decided to write another song – this time, to spread a message of encouragement, positivity and resilience to the Dulwich College International and ISCMS communities during this challenging period.

Harrow Shanghai A Level Scholarship Program Open for Applications



Image via Harrow Shanghai

Harrow Shanghai is proud to announce their A Level Scholarship program for students who will enter year 12 in August 2020. The successful applicant’s parents will receive an automatic 25% remission on tuition fees. Additional remission on fees is available up to a full 100% on a case-by-case basis based on a means-tested bursary process.

Walk for Wuhan a Stunning Success



Image via Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

Over the course of e-learning, the global citizenship teams from Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Junior School and Senior School were eager to find a way to help the community reconnect, whilst doing their best to contribute to the recovery of Wuhan. This led to the organization of ‘Walk for Wuhan’ – a simple, yet powerful way to find positivity and strength in remembering that Shanghai is one big family.

Shenzhen



ISNS Students Host Virtual Competition to Raise Money for Charity



Image via ISNS

Four ISNS seniors recently organized a virtual competition to raise money for the charity Ball To All. The mission of Ball To All is to provide sports equipment to underprivileged children. These four seniors realized many aspiring athletes around the world love playing sports just as much as they do. Yet, they lacked the means for equipment like soccer balls and basketball shoes. With this realization and understanding of the current restrictions due to COVID-19, the group organized a virtual competition where participants completed three different challenges to showcase their athletic skill, creativity and resolve. Through this event, they raised funds via donations, participation fees and a grant of RMB3,500. To find out more about the charity, visit balltoall.org.

Student Admissions Now Underway for Harrow International School Shenzhen Qianhai



Image via Harrow Shenzhen Qianhai

Opening this coming September, Harrow International School Shenzhen Qianhai (Harrow Shenzhen Qianhai) is now accepting students for kindergarten to early prep school (Grade 8/ Year 9). Drawing upon the 450 years of educational excellence from Harrow School London and over 20 years of extraordinary achievements from the four reputable Harrow International Schools in Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Harrow Shenzhen Qianhai is committed to offering high quality teaching and a unique, holistic education that aims to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

Tianjin



Doors Reopen at Wellington College in Tianjin



Image via Wellington College in Tianjin

On April 20, students arrived at the gates of Wellington College in Tianjin for their first day of on-site classes since January 17. Senior pupils were met on arrival by representatives from the school’s leadership and medical teams, as well as observers from the local government.

Mr. Jeffrey, the school’s master, commented that, “Wellington has always prioritized the wellbeing of our pupils and wider community, so I am delighted to be able to welcome back our wonderful pupils in this safe and secure environment. It is a tribute to the huge work done by our staff teams here – both academic and non-academic – that we have been able to meet the requirements of the stringent government inspections.”

[Cover image via Pexels]

