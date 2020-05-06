Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to the public on May 11, with tickets going on sale on their official online channels and official travel partners at 8am on May 8.

As to be expected, a limited number of tickets will be available each day (and on-site sales will not be available) while social distancing will be applied in queues, restaurants and on rides. Disney has also assured visitors that it will increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

The now-familiar presentation of a green QR code, temperature checks and mandatory face mask will all be in play. You’ll also need to present a Chinese ID card, original passport or valid travel document on entry, with photos or printed copies not accepted.

Children’s play areas and theater shows will remain closed for now, and while parades have also been put on hold, a special Disney character procession – Mickey and Friends Express, which sound suspiciously similar, in a legal loophole kind of way – will take place several times daily. Interaction and photos with characters is a no-no, though.

Nighttime spectaculars are also cancelled for now, but the Enchanted Storybook Castle will come to life with light and music at dusk each day with Evening Magical Moments. Guests can check the availability of attractions and entertainment through the resort’s official website and app.

The ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ was recently declared the ‘Second Happiest Place in China’ in a recent poll by the China Tourist Attractions Association.

READ MORE: China Reveals 100 Happiest Tourist Attractions

See a listing for Shanghai Disney

[Cover image via Sohu]