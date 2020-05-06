  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

By Ned Kelly, May 6, 2020

0 0

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to the public on May 11, with tickets going on sale on their official online channels and official travel partners at 8am on May 8.

As to be expected, a limited number of tickets will be available each day (and on-site sales will not be available) while social distancing will be applied in queues, restaurants and on rides. Disney has also assured visitors that it will increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection. 

The now-familiar presentation of a green QR code, temperature checks and mandatory face mask will all be in play. You’ll also need to present a Chinese ID card, original passport or valid travel document on entry, with photos or printed copies not accepted.

Children’s play areas and theater shows will remain closed for now, and while parades have also been put on hold, a special Disney character procession – Mickey and Friends Express, which sound suspiciously similar, in a legal loophole kind of way – will take place several times daily. Interaction and photos with characters is a no-no, though.

Nighttime spectaculars are also cancelled for now, but the Enchanted Storybook Castle will come to life with light and music at dusk each day with Evening Magical Moments. Guests can check the availability of attractions and entertainment through the resort’s official website and app.

The ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ was recently declared the ‘Second Happiest Place in China’ in a recent poll by the China Tourist Attractions Association.

READ MORE: China Reveals 100 Happiest Tourist Attractions

See a listing for Shanghai Disney

[Cover image via Sohu]

Shanghai Disney Resort Disney Theme Park

more news

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

City knife crime set to soar?

4 New Paul French Podcasts on Famous Visitors to Old Shanghai

4 New Paul French Podcasts on Famous Visitors to Old Shanghai

‘Destination Shanghai’goes oral.

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

The coronavirus outbreak has changed nothing.

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

Avoid! Avoid! Avoid!

2020 Shanghai International Literary Festival Postponed

Fingers crossed for a mini festival in the autumn.

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery they say...

5 Arrested for Selling Fake Tickets to Shanghai Disney Resort

Ten people are suspected of selling fake passes to the resort. So far, five have been arrested.

You Can Now Bring Your Own Food into Shanghai Disney

New, less invasive security checks will also be implemented.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Horoscopes: May 2020

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

This History of the Daiquiri: War, White Rum and a Ship's Doctor

This History of the Daiquiri: War, White Rum and a Ship's Doctor

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

DiDi's Big Data Shows How People Traveled Over Labor Day Break

DiDi's Big Data Shows How People Traveled Over Labor Day Break

Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park Reopens

Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park Reopens

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.