WATCH: Celebrating China's Iconic Eggy Breakfast Pancake

April 30 is World Jianbing Day, an international celebration of the savory Chinese pancake loaded with fried egg and a seemingly endless possibility of filings. Founded by the food lovers at UnTour Food Tours in Shanghai, folks from all over the world revel in the deliciousness that is a jianbing.

Here at That’s, we also love a good jianbing (and a dash of lajiao for a kick!). To celebrate World Jianbing Day, our office assembled this fun video (VPN off):

[Cover image by Tristin Zhang/That’s]