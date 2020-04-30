  1. home
WATCH: Celebrating China's Iconic Eggy Breakfast Pancake

By That's, April 30, 2020

April 30 is World Jianbing Day, an international celebration of the savory Chinese pancake loaded with fried egg and a seemingly endless possibility of filings. Founded by the food lovers at UnTour Food Tours in Shanghai, folks from all over the world revel in the deliciousness that is a jianbing.

Here at That’s, we also love a good jianbing (and a dash of lajiao for a kick!). To celebrate World Jianbing Day, our office assembled this fun video (VPN off):

[Cover image by Tristin Zhang/That’s]

Jianbing World Jianbing Day Chinese Food

