Young Girl Beaten to Death's Door by Father and Girlfriend in China

A 4-year-old girl in North China’s Heilongjiang province is fighting for her life after enduring horrific abuse at the hands of her 28-year-old father and his 30-year-old girlfriend, according to media reports.

The girl is presently in what has been described as a ‘severe coma’ and doctors believe she only has a 20% chance of waking up, according to Changsha Television Politics and Law Channel. Yesterday morning, the child was transferred to the intensive care unit in a hospital in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang.

According to reports, the child was subjected to physical abuse ranging from beatings to being scalded with boiling water, and had been hospitalized previously. In one incident of abuse, she had her head slammed against a doorframe, which resulted in a bilateral nasal bone fracture, subdural hematoma and brain compression.

Her most recent hospitalization was for intracranial hemorrhaging, according to Beijing Daily.

Images of the girl released in various Chinese media reports show the shocking extent of her physical injuries, with bruises and cuts visible across much of her body and face. Some netizens have speculated on Weibo that her lips may have been partially cut off, due to their misshapen form.

The father, identified in reports by his surname Yu, initially denied that he took part in the beatings, and said that he was unaware his girlfriend was harming his daughter. Police have confirmed he was also responsible for the abuse and had attacked her with a broom handle and electrical cable.

Both abusers have been criminally detained by the Jiansanjiang Branch of the Heilongjiang Provincial Public Security Bureau.

The girl’s biological mother told reporters that she was shocked her ex-husband could allow his child to suffer so terribly under his own roof.

“I divorced my child’s biological father in 2018 and I wanted to fight for custody of the child, but it was unsuccessful,” said the girl’s mother, identified by her surname Zhang.

Zhang and her parents are at the hospital with her daughter and her main focus now is on helping her child recover from this terrifying experience.

“My only thought now is to focus on my girl’s medical treatment,” Zhang said, according to Beijing Daily. “I don’t want my daughter to be hurt so badly again, I will fight for custody. Those who hurt my girl will have to answer for their actions.”

[Cover image via @鲁迅的秋天/Weibo]

