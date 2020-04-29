  1. home
  2. Articles

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

By Ned Kelly, April 29, 2020

0 0

Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration have announced that all A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai will require reservation-for-admission over the May Holiday, reports Shine.

Those who fail to make reservations will be refused entry, while visitors should wear masks and prepare necessary certificates and their health QR codes for admission. Temperatures checks will also be in place.

The administration also told tourists to familiarize themselves with visitor quotas, ticket reservation and registration measures at the attractions they plan to visit, and advised them to avoid peak travel times.

Oh, and more than 80 million domestic tourists are expected over the long weekend, according to a recent report by travel giant Trip.com, with Shanghai gearing up for the largest influx. 

All of which sounds very relaxing indeed. (A word to the wise: avoid A-level Shanghai tourist attractions over the May Holiday).

[Cover image via Wiki]

Tourism Shanghai May Day Holiday Travel

more news

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

The coronavirus outbreak has changed nothing.

2020 Shanghai International Literary Festival Postponed

2020 Shanghai International Literary Festival Postponed

Fingers crossed for a mini festival in the autumn.

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

City knife crime set to soar?

Over 80 Million Tourists Expected for China's Labor Day Holiday

To spur domestic travel, more than 20 city governments have issued 'tourism spending vouchers.'

Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

The total now stands at 24.

2 New COVID-19 Cases in Shanghai Were Imported from US and Italy

Another 36 suspected cases are currently undergoing tests.

Shake Shack to Open at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

Folks in Shanghai will have yet another location to order ShackBurgers.

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

On February 27, 1972, President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai signed the Shanghai Communique, a document that has remained the basis for Sino-American relations ever since.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

Meizu Has an Electric Toothbrush and It's Surprisingly Good

Meizu Has an Electric Toothbrush and It's Surprisingly Good

Chinese Kids Wear ‘One-Meter Hats’ to Practice Social Distancing

Chinese Kids Wear ‘One-Meter Hats’ to Practice Social Distancing

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.