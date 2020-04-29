Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration have announced that all A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai will require reservation-for-admission over the May Holiday, reports Shine.

Those who fail to make reservations will be refused entry, while visitors should wear masks and prepare necessary certificates and their health QR codes for admission. Temperatures checks will also be in place.

The administration also told tourists to familiarize themselves with visitor quotas, ticket reservation and registration measures at the attractions they plan to visit, and advised them to avoid peak travel times.

Oh, and more than 80 million domestic tourists are expected over the long weekend, according to a recent report by travel giant Trip.com, with Shanghai gearing up for the largest influx.

All of which sounds very relaxing indeed. (A word to the wise: avoid A-level Shanghai tourist attractions over the May Holiday).

[Cover image via Wiki]