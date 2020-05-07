11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

  1. home
By Phoebe Kut, May 7, 2020

Yes, this Sunday, May 10 is Mother’s Day! While this year it may be a bit harder to celebrate given the COVID-19 situation, there are still many ways to show them you care. If you’re looking for some gift inspiration you’ve come to the right place: 

1. Fendi 


fendi.jpg

Price: RMB5,000
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

fendi.png

2. French Dragon 

french-dragon.jpeg

Price: RMB290
French Dragon is a lifestyle brand. The ceramics are handmade with porcelain from Jingdezhen by Laure-Anne, a French expat based in Shanghai.

To customize your order, add Laure-Anne on WeChat by scanning the QR code:

french-dragon.jpeg

3. Slow Living

slow-living-shanghai-magic.jpeg

Price: RMB200
In addition to being plant-based and free of paraffin, synthetic fragrances or colors, the candle also comes with a customized Spotify playlist. This multisensory experience evokes the nostalgia of old Shanghai.

Scan the QR code to purchase:

202005/slow-living.png

4. Esna Box 

esnabox.jpeg

Price: RMB759
This gift set is perfect for the lady boss in your life. 

Scan the QR code to purchase:

202005/esnabox.png

5. Parosh 

Price: RMB2,204
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202005/parosh.png

6. Allbirds 

allbirds.jpeg

Price: RMB829
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202005/allbirds1.png

7. Estee Lauder 

Price: RMB300
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202005/estee-lauder.png

8. Polaroid 

polaroid.jpg

Price: RMB1,099
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202005/polaroid.png

9. Weighted Blanket

Price: RMB399
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202005/weighted-blanket.png

10. Victoria’s Secret

Price: RMB798
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202005/victorias-secret.png

11. Okra

okra.jpeg

Price: RMB388
Scan the QR code to purchase. 

okra-qrcode.jpeg

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

Fashion Mother's Day gifts Fashion Column

