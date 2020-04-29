2020 Shanghai International Literary Festival Postponed

Some sad, if not altogether surprising news: After a number of delays, the Shanghai International Literary Festival – an institution on the calendar for the past 18 years now – has been postponed.

There are hopes of a mini festival in the autumn. Failing that, we’ll just have to be patient and wait until 2021 (the good news is that, with all the time spent in quarantine, we should be very well read by the time of the next gathering).

In the meantime, M on the Bund is open for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner every day, and Glam is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm onwards. Get yourselves down there to support Michelle Garnaut and her fabuous team. They’ll reward you with a literary festival as soon as they can.

Here’s part of the email sent out by Garnaut:

“After an extremely tough start to the year, we have decided to postpone this year’s Literary Festival as our team focuses on the restaurant. For those who live locally, we are considering doing a mini festival later in the year, likely early autumn, but for now we need to focus on the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our business. We know that you are probably as disappointed as we are; for the past 18 years the Shanghai Int Literary Festival has been one of the highlights of our year, always giving much food for thought and generating ideas and the energy to implement them. So whether it be later this year or for the 2021 Shanghai Litfest, we look forward to seeing you in a more tolerant world where exchanging ideas, discussing literature and opening our minds has never been more important.”

As we said, get down to the Bund and raise a toast to those noble sentiments!

[Cover photo via Pexels]