90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that 90% of the country’s imported COVID-19 cases are Chinese passport holders returning from overseas.

Luo Zhaohui, the ministry’s vice foreign minister, provided the case figures at a press conference on Thursday, and noted that among the cases of Chinese nationals, 40% are students returning from studying abroad. Luo expressed that the primary responsibility now is to take precautions with imported cases, and reminded everyone of the risk of cross infection while traveling.

As of March 26, China has reported 541 imported coronavirus cases. Since newly reported domestic cases have virtually grounded to a halt, authorities have recently implemented strict measures at ports of entry to prevent another outbreak caused by infected travelers. All of China’s major cities are requiring international arrivals to test for COVID-19 in addition to being quarantined.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

