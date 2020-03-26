  1. home
90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

By That's GBA, March 26, 2020

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that 90% of the country’s imported COVID-19 cases are Chinese passport holders returning from overseas.

Luo Zhaohui, the ministry’s vice foreign minister, provided the case figures at a press conference on Thursday, and noted that among the cases of Chinese nationals, 40% are students returning from studying abroad. Luo expressed that the primary responsibility now is to take precautions with imported cases, and reminded everyone of the risk of cross infection while traveling.

As of March 26, China has reported 541 imported coronavirus cases. Since newly reported domestic cases have virtually grounded to a halt, authorities have recently implemented strict measures at ports of entry to prevent another outbreak caused by infected travelers. All of China’s major cities are requiring international arrivals to test for COVID-19 in addition to being quarantined.

Returning to China soon and interested to know what the quarantine hotel situation is like? If so, check out these China residents’ stories here.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

China Bans All Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

Foreign nationals with Chinese visas and residence permits will temporarily not be allowed to enter the country.

100% of China's New COVID-19 Cases are Now Imported

Of the 67 new cases, more than 25% were reported in Shanghai.

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

Nucleic acid testing is now mandatory.

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

China's Canton Fair to be Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Phase 1 of the fair was expected to officially kick off on April 15.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

We caught up with Sandhaus for a crash course in baijiu appreciation.

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Excellent news for folks who are tired of wearing masks.

