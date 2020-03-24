Stunning Photos from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year

Chinese Photographer Minghui Yuan has picked up the Macro category winner in new wildlife photography competition Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2020 for his photo 'Chinese Painting'.



Minghui Yuan's 'Chinese Painting'

"I was wearing waterproof overalls in the stream of Dabie Mountain, waiting to observe this Matrona basilaris (damselfly)," explains Minghui.

"Matrona basilaris is the king of the stream here, there is a male every three metres.

"Against the background of the sky, I discovered the connection between the lines of the grass and the subject. Nature itself is a simple painting."

No stranger to accolades, Minghui was also Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 for his image 'Hair-Net Cocoon'.



Minghui Yuan's 'Hair-Net Cocoon'

Robert Ferguson's 'I'm Not Going Easy'

Other Asian winners in Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2020 include People's Choice Award for Robert Ferguson's 'I'm Not Going Easy', taken in Singapore.



"This is the great white pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus), struggling with a non-native fish," says Ferguson. "These wonderful birds are free to roam, but have established a large colony on one of the artificial islands in the Old Jurong Park in Singapore.

"I noticed one particular bird had caught one of the big fish from the pond. I watched as the bird swam in circles, dipping its bill, taking water, then raising its beak to attempt to swallow its large prey.

"But every time the fish extended its sharp spines on its fins – you can see it hooked on the beak here – it lodged itself firmly.

"This went on for over 20 minutes, with no sign of either party tiring. I was fascinated to see the intricate veins in the bird's throat pouch, as the overcast day backlit the thin skin, and I had to move and crouch low to the ground to get the shot."



Saptarshi Gayen's 'Pheonix'

The Youth category went to 'Pheonix' by Saptarshi Gayen, taken in India.

"For the last four to five years I have seen that at the end of every winter, farmers burn the grass and reeds to clean the land for upcoming crops," explains Gayen.

"When the fire spreads across the land, small insects start coming out. Then the brave Black Drongo starts capitalising on such a moment, by eating them and flying above the live fire."



Florian Ledoux's 'Above the Crabeater Seals'

French photographer Florian Ledoux took ultimate prize of Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2020. His image, taken in Antarctica and entitled 'Above the Crabeater Seals', beat 7,000 other entries from 117 different countries.

"For me, it is very important to show the state of the Arctic and Antarctic regions," Ledoux says.

"It is also important that anyone inspired by this style of drone image understands the importance of wildlife, and being ethical in your approach.

"Ensure that your drone does not spook animals or disturb them, and always conduct yourself within accordance of local regulations."

[All photos courtesy Nature TTL]