  1. home
  2. Articles

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

By Rakini Bergundy, March 9, 2020

0 0

On Saturday evening, a seven-story hotel in Fujian province, which was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, suddenly collapsed at around 7.15pm. At the time of the incident, 80 people were inside the hotel and nine managed to escape, while the others remained trapped. Of the 71 people trapped, 48 were rescued. The current death toll stands at 10 as of March 8, 5.48pm, however 23 people remain unaccounted for.

More than 1,000 firefighters were dispatched from local and provincial fire departments and rushed to the scene, working through the night in search of survivors.

hotel-collapse-COVID-19
Image via Xinhua

One survivor surnamed Xue, who was on the fourth floor when the building collapsed, said, “It felt like people were suddenly flying out and thrown around. It only lasted for a few seconds. I thought it must be an earthquake and I didn’t have time to hide.” The following day was the supposed end date of Xue’s quarantine.

The Xinjia Hotel was located in Licheng distrct in the city of Quanzhou and received fairly positive ratings from Ctrip guests, averaging 4.5/5 stars. At the time of the collapse, all 58 people under quarantine in the hotel had tested negative for COVID-19. 

200r13000000trvabCDAF_R_550_412.jpg
The Xinjia Hotel prior to collapse. Image via Ctrip.

The reason behind the collapse of the hotel is still under investigation, but is speculated to be related to structural issues or due to ongoing renovation work. The hotel’s owner has been taken into police custody, according to Xinhua. 

The building was constructed in 2013, and converted into a hotel in 2018. The hotel had started renovations on the first floor in January. On Saturday evening, workers noticed that a pillar had become distorted during the renovation – the building collapsed a few minutes later. 

Watch the video below to see rescue efforts following the collapse of the hotel (VPN off):

[Cover image via New China TV/YouTube]

collapse Hotels Fujian Coronavirus

more news

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the deteriorating epidemic situation, one group of travelers decided to throw caution to the wind and embarked on a major China road trip.

7 Years of Virus-Related Content Uploaded to Bilibili During Coronavirus

According to figures released by Bilibili, 61,000 hours of virus-related videos were uploaded to the site over the course of a 32-day period in January and February.

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

A 25-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai on Friday.

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ministry of Commerce is expected to release specific dates for Canton Fair at a later date.

Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

You can access a map that shows confirmed cases of the virus near your home.

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

A majority of the member companies believe that their revenue will be impacted as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Netizens Outraged Over China's Proposed Permanent Residence Rules

This Day in History: Palace of Sino-Soviet Friendship Completed

This Day in History: 'Learn from Lei Feng Day' Campaign Begins

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 0 Locally Transmitted Cases Outside Hubei

China Reports 40 New Cases, 0 Locally Transmitted Outside Hubei

China Reports 40 New Cases, 0 Locally Transmitted Outside Hubei

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.