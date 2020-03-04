10 Influential Designers in Celebration of International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, check out the creations of 10 influential female designers who are at the top of their game below:

1. Angel Chen x H&M by Angel Chen



Price: RMB799

2. Charlotta Gandolfo





Price: RMB2,065

3. Ji Cheng by Ji Cheng

Price: RMB1,098.9

4. Vivienne Tam x Crocs by Vivienne Tam

Price: RMB1,688

5. Shiatzy Chen by Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia

Price: RMB992

6. Broadcast:Bo by Wang Tao

Price: RMB1,998

7. Anna Sui Active by Anna Sui

Price: RMB880

8. White by Vera Wang

Price: RMB2,900

9. ShuShu Tong by Jiang Yutong









Price: RMB2,730

10. LanYu by Lan Yu





Price: RMB1,024

