10 Influential Designers in Celebration of International Women’s Day

By Doris Kee, March 4, 2020

To celebrate International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, check out the creations of 10 influential female designers who are at the top of their game below:

1.  Angel Chen x H&M by Angel Chen  

AngelChenxHM_dress_picture.jpg

Price: RMB799
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202003/AngelChenxHM_dress_TaobaoQRcode1.png

2. Charlotta Gandolfo

charlotta-gandolfo.jpg

Price: RMB2,065
Scan the QR code to shop:

3. Ji Cheng by Ji Cheng

JiChen_jacket-red_picture.jpg

Price: RMB1,098.9
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202003/JiChen_sweater_TaobaoQRcode1.png

4. Vivienne Tam x Crocs by Vivienne Tam 

Price: RMB1,688
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

5. Shiatzy Chen by Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia 

Price: RMB992
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

6. Broadcast:Bo by Wang Tao

Price: RMB1,998
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

7. Anna Sui Active by Anna Sui

AnnaSui-Active_top_picture.jpg

Price: RMB880
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

8. White by Vera Wang

Price: RMB2,900
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

9. ShuShu Tong by Jiang Yutong



Price: RMB2,730
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

10. LanYu by Lan Yu


Price: RMB1,024
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

