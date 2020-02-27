7 Years of Virus-Related Content Uploaded to Bilibili During Coronavirus

According to figures released by Bilibili, 61,000 hours of virus-related videos were uploaded to the site over the course of a 32-day period in January and February. This means that nearly seven years of content covering topics related to the COVID-19 outbreak were uploaded to the video site from January 18 to February 18.

Among some of the more popular content uploaded during this period were education videos. With classes at all levels cancelled around China, schools have turned to video platforms like Bilibili to stream lessons to students. Apparently, Bilibili users are also watching others study online, with livestreams of people studying being watched 88 million times.

Topics like #异常激烈的体育网课# (Extremely Intense Online Sports Lessons) have been attracting much attention on social media sites like Weibo, with videos of students doing exercises drawing plenty of eyes.

Among other popular content online are streams of music shows from the likes of Merrie Records, Modern Sky, Shanghai Community Radio and Ruby Eye Records, which have been keeping musicians and labels busy while live music venues and shows have been put on hold during the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

[Cover image via QQ Video]