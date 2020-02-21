  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

By That's Guangzhou, February 21, 2020

0 0

A recent survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China assesses the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on various companies. The Guangzhou-based chamber, which represents over 2,300 American and international companies in South China, reached out to 399 companies in mid-February to learn what difficulties they’re facing amid the epidemic. 

A majority of the companies believe that their revenue will be impacted as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Below, we provide five takeaways from the special report:

75%

... is the percentage of companies who don’t intend on changing their re-investment plans because of the virus outbreak. Only 2% of companies are reevaluating their investment plan as a direct result of Covid-19, while 23% of respondents are undecided. With nearly 400 respondents, many companies appear to show a high confidence in the future of China’s economy.

76%

... is the percentage of companies that expect their revenue for 2020 to be negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Companies that don’t expect revenue to be negatively impacted this year or are still uncertain each make up 12% of respondents. Growth forecasts for China in 2020 are slipping, with Moody’s cutting its prediction from 5.8% to 5.2%, South China Morning Post reported.

93%

... is the percentage of respondents that believe the Chinese government can most effectively help their corporate headquarters to better understand the economic impact of the epidemic, while 6% of respondents picked AmCham South China and 1% chose the US government. 

74%

... is the percentage of respondents that have offered employees the option to work from home. Aside from remote work, 78% of companies have introduced additional sanitation practices, 40% have restricted travel, 33% are on a rotational working system and 1% have repatriated their foreign staff. 

68%

... is the percentage of companies that feel the Chinese government should cut taxes to reassure their business in the PRC. Tax reduction is the clear favorite among respondents, followed by cutting rent (34%), providing more information on health and protection (18%) and lowering work resumption requirements (16%). Also, 10% of respondents feel that subsidies should be provided, while 2% of respondents each think that borders should be closed and accomodations for staff quarantine should be provided.

To view the American Chamber of Commerce in South China’s special report on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Coronavirus business

more news

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Instead of attending school in person, students will watch classes which will be broadcast on 12 cable TV channels – one for each grade.

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Considered the largest human migration on the planet, the 40-day period was forecasted to see about three billion trips.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

The latest victim of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was a 79-year-old woman.

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

Three of the cases are reported in critically ill while the rest are in a stable condition.

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

We took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.