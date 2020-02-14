4 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Winter is officially here and we all know what that means. Cold season is officially upon us. Fortunately, fruit is here to save the day. Stay healthy this year by getting your doctor-recommended daily dose of fresh fruit and produce. thMart has you covered with these tasty items, which can be delivered straight to your doorstep in bulk right now.

RMB37.80



Image via thMart

Your avocado craving can be satisfied even in China with these awesome avocados. Avocados are full of nutrition so you can start your day right and stay healthy even during the cold season. Spread it on toast, slice it in a sandwich or mixed it with lime and garlic in a guacamole, these avocados won’t let you down. And right now, you can get six of these Mexican-imported avocados for just RMB37.80.



Images via thMart

Buy Now for ¥37.80 on thMart

* The avocados will be delivered semi-ripened. To fully ripen them, simply place the avocados in a paper bag and store at room temperature until they become soft. After they’ve been fully ripened, you can place them in the refrigerator for three to five days.

RMB53.80





Image via thMart

Aksu Sweetheart Apples are a Xinjiang specialty. Sweet and crisp like a fresh winter morning, these apples will have you eating more than just your “apple a day.” Feel good about your snack choices when you choose one of these satisfyingly sweet apples instead of chips or candy. A 4-kilogram pack of sweetheart apples is only RMB53.80 on thMart.



Images via thMart

Buy Now for ¥53.80 on thMart

RMB36



Image via thMart

Papaya is widely considered to be a super food, and it’s great for your digestive health. These delightful tree fruits are also an excellent source of vitamin C.

Purchase a bulk order of this delicious, Guangdong-grown papaya starting from just RMB26 on thMart. Each 4-kilogram order comes with 4 to 6 large-sized papayas.*



Image via thMart

Buy Now for ¥36 on thMart

* The papayas will be delivered slightly unripened. To fully ripen them, simply place the papayas in a paper bag and store at room temperature until they become soft. After they’ve been fully ripened, you can place them in the refrigerator for up to a week.

RMB80



Image via thMart

Beat the winter blues with these delicious, Chilean blueberries. They are rich in antioxidants, can boost cardiovascular health and lower your blood pressure. Order six boxes right now on thMart for just RMB80. Your blueberries will be delivered within three days of placing your order.



Images via thMart

Buy Now for ¥80 on thMart

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

