Start Your Livestreaming Career With This Taobao Product

By Rakini Bergundy, February 20, 2020

Hot on Taobao is a monthly segment where we feature a product from Taobao our editors think is cool.

China’s livestreaming market is big business. The practice of reviewing and featuring products in videos designed for consumers has made waves throughout Chinese e-commerce platforms in recent years, with celebrity livestreamers cashing in. 

Austin Li, a widely-known male beauty vlogger and KOL, reportedly sold 15,000 tubes of lipstick in 15 minutes during one of his live-stream sessions. Even older consumers are buying into the world of livestreaming, as made evident by the ayi we sat next to on the bus recently who watched a livestreamer feature two vinegar products. Vinegar! 

livestream-light.jpg
Image via Taobao

Aside from a phone and a product to sell, this growing legion of livestreamers rely on one key component: a diva ring light. Used to enhance your look during video shooting, no livestreamer would dare to feature that new makeup item or clothing product without this essential lamp. 

So, if you’re thinking about throwing your eggs into the livestreaming basket, consider this must-have equipment.

The diva ring light is available on Taobao by searching ‘手机直播光灯’. Prices start from RMB39. 

Click here for more Hot on Taobao.

[Cover image via Taobao]

Hot on Taobao Fashion Vlogging

