The Nest's Mark Klingspon Shares Coronavirus F&B Safety Practices

By Cristina Ng, February 11, 2020

This Monday marked the first day back to work from the extended Chinese New Year holiday. Many of China's F&B venues have been closed, or on limited hours, due to coronavirus-related concerns. Eventually, restaurants will reopen. As much as we all want a return to our normal routines, health and safety concerns are paramount. 

To this end, Shanghai's Mark Klingspon (The Nest, The Cannery, JUJU and Rye & Co) put together a detailed deck for his staff. He kindly shared this internal document with That's, which should prove helpful to other businesses working on their responses as well as concerned diners. See the full document below. 

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENGcover.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG2.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG3.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG4.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG5.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG6.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG7.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG8.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG9.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG10.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG11.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG12.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG13.jpgCORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG14.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG15.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG16.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG17.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG18.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG19.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG20.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG21.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG22.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG23.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG24.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG25.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG26.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG27.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG28.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG29.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG30.jpg

CORONAVIRUS-TRAINING_ENG31.jpg

[Slides courtesy of Mark Klingspon]

Rye & Co resume operations Tuesday, February 11 from 11am-10pm at the sixth-floor bistro and from 6pm-midnight at the seventh-floor lounge. The Nest, The Cannery and JUJU are closed until further notice. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Coronavirus shanghai restaurants Shanghai Food News

