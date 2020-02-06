  1. home
  2. Articles

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

By Matthew Bossons, February 6, 2020

0 0

The Guangzhou Command Center for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Control and Prevention has released a statement outlining measures to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission on the city’s public transit network.

The measures were first implemented on February 4 and will remain in place until February 9, according to GRTRadio.

Below, we break down the steps being taken by authorities in Guangzhou and how they will impact your local travel plans in the coming days.

Non-Local Vehicles Given Green Light

In an effort to reduce crowds on public transport and limit the potential for the novel coronavirus to spread, police from the Guangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau’s traffic department are temporarily suspending the restrictions on non-local vehicles. The hope is that this will encourage more citizens to use their own car and avoid contact with strangers.

Until February 9, non-local vehicles will be able to operate in the city’s central districts without consequences or limitations.  

Guangzhou Metro Limits Train Frequency

1200px-Sun_Yat-sen_University_Station_platform_at_old_Line_2_in_Guangzhou_Metro.jpg
Sun Yat-Sen University Station. Image via Wikimedia

While the overall operating hours on all metro lines will remain unchanged, the frequency of trains will be altered. For example, trains on Line 14 and Line 21, among other lines, will arrive at stations in 12- to 14-minute intervals, according to GRTRadio. During rush hours, lines 1, 2, 3 (Panyu Square – Tiyu Xilu) and 5, in addition to other main routes, will operate with 5- to 8-minute intervals.

As a result of these operational changes, those commuting via metro should expect longer than normal wait times.

Exactly how longer intervals between trains (and thus larger crowds waiting for trains) is expected to keep people safer is not entirely clear.

Haizhu Tram Changes Operating Hours

1200px-South_Platform-_Canton_Fair_Complex_West_Station.jpg
Canton Fair Complex West Station. Image via Wikimedia

If you are a regular rider of the Haizhu Tram, which travels between Wanshengwei and Canton Tower, you may have already noticed that carriages are arriving at stations every 25 minutes (approximately). Normally, trams on the route arrive at stations in 10- to 13-minute intervals.

Hours of operation have also been altered, with the first tram leaving Canton Tower at 7.30am and the last leaving at 10pm. Trains from Wanshengwei also start from 7.30am, although the last train leaves the station at 10.40pm.

Much like the metro, tram commuters should expect longer wait times.

Bus Riders Can Expect Longer Wait Times

Guangzhou_Bus_No.109.jpg
Bus No.109 in Guangzhou. Image via Wikimedia

City buses in Baiyun, Haizhu, Huangpu, Liwan, Tianhe and Yuexiu districts will depart from terminal stations every 30 to 60 minutes, meaning commuters can expect longer wait times along their preferred route. According to GRT, the first and last departure times have not been changed.

Of note: sightseeing buses, night buses and business buses, among other special buses, have been canceled for the time being.

Some Aquatic Bus Routes Shut Down

Several routes have been shut down in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, including boats traveling between the Trade Unions Wharf and Qiankou, Baihedong and Baixianke as well as Fangzhi and Tianzi.

Vessels cruising the Yuzhu-Changzhou and Huangsha-Fangcun routes will depart every 30 minutes. During rush hour, boats on both aforementioned routes will leave every 20 minutes.

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Guangzhou Guangzhou Metro Metro Public Transportation Coronavirus

more news

Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in Guangzhou

Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in Guangzhou

It’s time to bust out those Clorox wipes and disinfect your home.

Here's Where Every Coronavirus Case Was Reported in Guangzhou

Here's Where Every Coronavirus Case Was Reported in Guangzhou

Here's a detailed breakdown of the medical status of novel coronavirus patients in Guangzhou and info on where each case was reported.

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

The new local measures are being taken to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people.

Body Found 1 Month After Sinkhole in Guangzhou, 2 Still Missing

Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the two remaining missing persons.

2 More Bodies Recovered From Massive Sinkhole in Guangzhou

On the morning of January 10, a search team found 52-year-old Shi and his 27-year-old son 25 meters underground.

WATCH: Vehicle Spontaneously Combusts in Guangzhou

Police later confirmed that only the driver was in the car at the time, and luckily no one sustained any injuries.

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

In the aftermath of Mr. Pilot​’s ban on foreign customers, the bar has released a statement outlining the reasons behind the decision.

Guangzhou-Shenzhen Intercity Railway Officially Open

The route consists of 15 stations stretching from Guangzhou East Railway Station to Shenzhen Bao’an Airport.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Grand Prix in Doubt in Shanghai

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Here's Where Every Coronavirus Case Was Reported in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

11 Timepieces to Keep You on Track

11 Timepieces to Keep You on Track

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

CONTEST: Pimp Your Face Mask and Win Awesome Prizes

CONTEST: Pimp Your Face Mask and Win Awesome Prizes

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.