Here's Where Every Coronavirus Case Was Reported in Guangzhou

Recently released statistics from the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, published yesterday by Guangzhou Daily, have shed some light of the extent of Guangzhou’s novel coronavirus outbreak, including a full breakdown of where each infected individual was reported living in the city.

As of noon yesterday (February 2), the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Guangzhou reached 179 confirmed cases. Forty-eight cases have been identified in Baiyun district, 33 in Tianhe, 24 in Haizhu, 17 in Yuexiu and Panyu districts, 11 in Huangpu, nine in Huadu, seven in Nansha and Zengcheng districts, five in Liwan and one in Conghua. Below, at the bottom of this article, we will provide a breakdown of the specific area or venue where each of the cases was reported in Guangzhou.

In addition to confirmed cases, a total of 334 people who had close contact with infected individuals have been identified, 255 of which were under medical observation as of February 2.

A map showing novel coronavirus cases in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Image via mapmiao



Of the 179 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, 127 were introduced from Hubei province, while 37 were directly tied to one or more of the cases imported from Hubei. Eleven of the infected patients in Guangzhou had no relation to the Hubei cases, while four cases are still being investigated.



Here’s a breakdown of the medical status of novel coronavirus patients in Guangzhou:

Cured/discharged from hospital – three people

Undergoing isolated treatment – 176 people

Severe cases – 13 people

Critically ill patients – six people

And below, a breakdown of coronavirus patients’ ages:

Under 3 years old – three cases

4-10 years old – two cases

11-20 years old – nine cases

21-30 years old – 19 cases

31-40 years old – 32 cases

41-50 years old – 30 cases

51-60 years old – 31 cases

61-70 years old – 41 cases

71-80 years old – eight cases

Above 81 years old – four cases

And finally, a detailed list of locations in Guangzhou where cases of the novel coronavirus were reported (translations via Henry Zheng for That’s):

Baiyun district

Anhuaili – Huangbian, Helong Residential District

Pengxi Yi Jie – Helong Residential District

Baiyun Shangcheng – No. 137-157 Huangshi Bei Lu

Huangshi Garden – Huangshi Lu

Yuanbang Aeronautics Homeland – No. 1250 Huangshi Xi Lu

Times Rose Garden – No. 69 Huangbian Bei Lu

Haikou Zhi Jie, Datian Village – Jiangao Town

Jianghai Garden, Poly Garden West Coast – Caibin Bei Lu

Meibin Mansion – No. 161-163 Meibin Bei Lu

Nanhu Golf Apartment

Dutou Jie – Renhe Town

Lede Garden – Helong Residential District

Qilin Xincun

Renhe Commercial Street – Renhe Town

Shitan Lu – Shijing Residential District

Tongjing Dong Jie – Xicha Lu

Beili Garden – Gangbei Lu

Guoqiang Bei Jie – Tangjing Residential District

Xinyi Lu

South Airlines Pearl Hotel

Weilai Hotel – Xicheng Lu, Renhe Town

Conghua district

Xinyongli Hotel – No. 1 Heming Lu

Haizhu district

Shiliugang Lu – Chigang Residential District

Heping Jiayuan – Fengyang Residential District

Movie City Garden – Xingang Zhong Lu

Mountain Beigang – Tuhua Village

Jichungang New Street – Nanshitou Residential District

Jinheng Lu – Ruibao Residential District

Changgang Zhong Lu – Shayuan Residential District

Tongfu Xi Lu – Nanhua Xi Residential District

Chenchong Dong 9th Alley – Xiaogang Residential District

Xingchen Xuan, Shuangzi Xingcheng – Xingang Residential District

Jinjiang Inn

Gondola Taikoo Hotel – No. 137 Gexin Lu

Huadu district

Southern Airlines Garden – Yingbin Dadao

Changgang Village – Huacheng Residential District

Hecheng Village – Shiling Town

Binguan Xincun – No. 22 Gongyuan Qian Lu

Jinshang Penglai – Xinhua Residential District

Hehe New Town – No. 3 Yingbin Dadao

Yabao New Town – Pingbu Zhong Lu

Free Man Garden – Guanghua Lu

Huangpu district

Junhe Mingcheng – Fengle Bei Lu, Dasha Residential District

Jinbi Century Garden – No. 81 Zhongshan Dadao Dong

Fanglin 2nd Jie, Poly Linyu Mountain Villa – Kaichuang Dadao

Vanke Xingfuyu – Jiulong Dadao

Hengyuan Garden – No. 3 Hengyuan Huan Jie

Zhonghai Yucheng – Kaichuang Dadao

Lanyu Wu Jie – Xiagang Residential District

Vanke Golden Dream – Kaichuang Dadao

Liwan district

Wenchang Nan Lu – Hualin Residential District

Kaiyuewan – Shiweitang Residential District

Ludi Jie– Jinhua Residential District

Zhonghai Huawan Yihao – Hedong Lu

Lavande Hotel (Shangiajiu Store) – No. 63 Xiajiu Lu

Nansha district

Diecui Peak – Fenghua Dadao

Vanke Nanfang Gongyuan – Huangge Town

Caiyuan Dong Jie – Lanhe Town

Caochuan Yi Jie, Tantou Village – Nansha Residential District



Panyu district

Shangdong Shangzhu

Minglun Garden – Nanda Lu

Jinshangu Garden

Zhongxin Jie Dazao Fang, Gantang Village – Donghuan Residential District

Ygile Garden – Nancun Village

Country Garden

Star River Peninsula – No. 480 Shaxi Dadao

Jinfu Lu – Zhongcun Residential District

Clifford Landmark – Clifford Village

Meiticun, Asian Games City

Libo Hotel – No. 25 Fuhua Dong Lu

Tianhe district

Meihaoju – Chebei Residential District

Capital Tianhe Xinzuo

Hejing Lu

Sea View Garden – No. 207 Huangpu Dadao Zhong

Zhuguang Yujing – Liede Residential District

Liede Settlement Building – Liede Residential District

Sports West Unit – Tianhe Nan Yi Lu

Yingcai Meiju – Yingxi Lu

Shatai Nan Lu

Yangcheng Yuan, Jinan University – Shipai Residential District

Xinjingyuan Residential District – Tianhe Park South

Tangyayuan – Fengye Lu

Taoran Tingyuan – No. 216 Huajing Dong Lu

Jinshun Hotel – No. 5 Heguang Yi Lu

Yuxing Lu – Fenghuang Residential District

Fuli Garden – Machang Lu, Xiancun Residential District

Huaming Lu – Xiancun Residential District

Venke Yuncheng Miku – No. 3 Huaguang Lu

Guangzhou Linnan Wenhua Hotel – Chebei Residential District

Yuexiu district

Wanyi Square – Haizhu Square, Qiaoguang Lu

Huanghua Residential District – Dongfeng Dong Lu

Jinyang Garden – Yangjicun Residential District

Nonglin Xia Lu

Shuijungang Residential District

Shuiyin Lu

Fuli Yulongting Residential District – Taojin Dong Lu

Taojin Lu

Guangming Lu, Overseas Chinese Village – Huanshi Dong Lu



Zengcheng district

Zhonghai City Square – No. 39 Lixiang Lu

Shangdong Yangguang – Wenyong Lu

Pacific Ocean Garden – Xintang Town

Feicui Lvzhou – Xintang Town

Haomen Apartment – Xintang Town

Xizhou Village – Xintang Town

We’d like to note that it is not clear how many cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported for each location.

Click here to see an interactive map showing novel coronavirus cases in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. And for regular updates on the coronavirus, click here.

