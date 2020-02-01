  1. home
  2. Articles

7 Interesting Things to Know About China’s Coronavirus Outbreak

By Ryan Gandolfo, February 1, 2020

0 0

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, Hubei province has had a major impact on life here in China, with businesses temporarily shutting and travel throughout the country and abroad being restricted.

Here are seven numbers that illustrate the havoc that the novel coronavirus has caused:

4

… is the level of travel advisory that the US State Department issued on China travel last Thursday, recommending that Americans do not travel to the PRC. The elevated advisory suggests that Americans currently living in China should consider leaving the country by commercial means. On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an order that will bar foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the past two weeks from entering the country (excluding immediate family of US citizens).

RMB63

… is the price that a single pack of cabbage was selling for at a supermarket in Zhengzhou, Henan province in late January – a significant markup in price for what should cost around RMB17. The price increase was applied as people in China began stocking up on food amid the coronavirus outbreak, however, local authorities took action against the business. The business was fined RMB500,000 and ordered to rectify the price, the Paper reported.

3

… is the day in February that the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan is expected to begin accepting patients. Construction on the hospital began on January 24 as a response to the insufficient medical space and supplies in Hubei’s capital city amid the coronavirus outbreak. The hospital will have 1,000 beds. Another 1,500-bed makeshift hospital called Leishenshan Hospital is also being built, and will officially begin accepting patients on February 6.

wuhan-hospital-china-coronavirus.jpg
Image via @新浪新闻/Weibo

26

… is the number of nations with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. See the map provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to find out which countries have been affected. Click here for the full list of country names.

outbreak-coronavirus-world-1-.png
Image via CDC’s website 

15% 

… is the percentage of patients who died in a study of 41 patients hospitalized for 2019-nCov. The study, titled ‘Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China,’ was published on January 24 and said that “2019-nCoV infection caused clusters of severe respiratory illness similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) coronavirus,” with 66% of the 41 patients having been exposed to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan. It’s important to note that the current case fatality rate of the 11,791 confirmed cases in China is around 2%, with 259 dead. 

112

… is the number of items that were sold at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak. Following confirmed cases of the virus – which spread from wildlife to humans, images of the market’s menu surfaced online, revealing a list of the wild animals peddled there. 

wuhan-huanan-seafood-market.jpg
Image via @新京报评论/Weibo

Wolf pups, foxes, rats, peacocks, crocodiles, giant salamanders, snakes, porcupines and civets, among other live animals, were sold for consumption. On January 27, China ordered a temporary nationwide ban on the trading of wildlife to prevent the spread of the virus.

RMB800 million

… is the combined amount of money pledged by Chinese tech companies Baidu, Tencent and Bytedance to help authorities in severely affected areas and to research possible treatments of the coronavirus. In addition, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it would commit USD10 million to help out first responders in China and Africa, while Alibaba founder Jack Ma is said to have pledged USD14 million to assist in efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, Forbes reported. Shenzhen-based tech giant Huawei has contributed to the construction of Wuhan’s Huoshenshan Hospital, which broke ground on January 24 and is expected to be finished by February 3.

For more updates on the coronavirus, click here.

[Cover image via @泗县发布/Weibo]

China Coronavirus Outbreak Diseases Disease Control and Prevention

more news

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: US and Australia Announce Temporary Travel Ban

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: US and Australia Announce Temporary Travel Ban

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV):

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

A helpful tool to learn whether a passenger on your flight or train was infected by the coronavirus.

WHO Declares China Coronavirus is a Global Health Emergency

WHO Declares China Coronavirus is a Global Health Emergency

The announcement acknowledges that the spread of the disease represents a risk outside of China.

CNY Holiday Extended Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Spring Festival holiday has been extended until February 2 due to an ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus​ in China.

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The US government has organized a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

As the coronavirus epidemic in China continues to rage on, local officials in Shanghai have announced a level one response.

Here's How to Track the Latest Updates on China's Novel Coronavirus

DXY.cn offers a real-time feed of the coronavirus case count as well as the latest updates

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

With the Year of the Rat beginning tomorrow, cities around China have canceled large gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: US and Australia Announce Temporary Travel Ban

This Week in History: Birth of Wellington Koo, Dapper Diplomat

CNY Holiday Extended Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Emily Hahn: The American Writer Who Shocked '30s Shanghai

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: US and Australia Announce Temporary Travel Ban

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: US and Australia Announce Temporary Travel Ban

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

7 Interesting Things to Know About China’s Coronavirus Outbreak

7 Interesting Things to Know About China’s Coronavirus Outbreak

2 Cleaning Products to Make Household Chores a Breeze

2 Cleaning Products to Make Household Chores a Breeze

Meet Your Workout Goals with This Awesome Fitness Tracker

Meet Your Workout Goals with This Awesome Fitness Tracker

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.