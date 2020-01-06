  1. home
  2. Articles

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 6, 2020

0 0

Alipay’s annual spending report is back, which means it’s time for users to finally learn where their money went last year.

In the beginning of 2019, Alipay created a short mini-program that detailed users’ spending habits throughout the year, focusing on payments made through the app. Knowing how boring it can be to look over your expenses, the tech giant took a more creative approach, adding fun cartoons to different expense categories while providing statistics on food and drink spending, waimai deliveries, travel expenses and more.

This year, Alipay is back at it, with arguably better graphics, yet still the same jaw-dropping bill. To access your Alipay annual spending report, simply go to the app’s homepage and the mini-program should appear in a banner, like in the image below:

alipay-1.jpg

Before we take a look at some of this year’s graphics and categories, we’d be remiss not to note that the cartoon budget won’t represent your total spending if you use WeChat Pay, debit/credit cards and other payment platforms – or dare we say, cash.

alipay-2.jpg
The annual report’s starting page: Do you dare to look inside? Screengrab via Alipay

alipay-3.2.jpgAlipay reminding you just how long you’ve been together... Screengrab via Alipay

alipay-5.jpg

A look back at how many late night meals you enjoyed (and possibly don’t remember). Screengrab via Alipay

alipay-waimai.jpg

Ol’ faithful. See which month was your laziest in regards to cooking (ours was April) . Screengrab via Alipay

alipay-7.jpg

See how many laoban you paid a visit to over the last year. Screengrab via Alipay

alipay-8.jpg

Check out how many times you heard a shared bike try and start up a conversation with you... “Helllloooo.” Screengrab via Alipay

While the mini-program is fun to peruse, it’s typically people’s reactions that we find the most amusing. “Who am I? How did I do this? Save my child,” wrote one Weibo user, sharing on social media a RMB156,660.98 yearly spending total that was seemingly a bit much. 

A similar theme to last year, many users are shocked that they had so much money to spend in the first place. One user who spent over half a million renminbi posted: “My family doesn’t even have money, where did this money come from that I spent so much of?” (Sounds like someone took out a loan…).

READ MORE: Alipay Uses Fun Cartoons to Show Your Yearly Spending Habits

[Cover image: screengrab via Alipay]

Alipay Cartoons Online Shopping

more news

Game Over: China Announces Online Gaming Curfew for Minors

Game Over: China Announces Online Gaming Curfew for Minors

The new rules target gamers under 18 years old, restricting them from playing online games between 10pm and 8am.

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Register Their Residence Online

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Register Their Residence Online

That's right... no more trips to the police station.

International Travelers Can Now Use Alipay in China. Here's How...

International Travelers Can Now Use Alipay in China. Here's How...

Here's a short and simple guide to setting up your Alipay Tour Pass.

Chinese Authorities Seek to Halt Online E-cigarette Sales

The sale of e-cigarettes may soon be impossible from ecommerce sites in China.

Spreading Rumors Online in China May Get You Blacklisted

The draft looks to put restrictions on internet information service providers and users who publish content that is considered “contrary to social morality and business ethics.”

Online Foreign Teachers’ Personal Info to Be Made Public in China

Online classes will also be restricted to a maximum of 40 minutes for all subjects and students of any age.

Alipay is Adding Beauty Filters for Face-Scan Payments

In China, it’s all about face.

Shanghai's Science & Natural History Museums Now Sell All Tickets Online

Both museums will no longer sell paper tickets.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

US Baller Watkins Williams Talks Overseas Basketball and China Ambitions

US Baller Watkins Williams Talks Overseas Basketball and China Ambitions

Idiot Who Tossed Coin in Plane Engine Fined ¥120,000

Idiot Who Tossed Coin in Plane Engine Fined ¥120,000

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

Two Chinese Workers Get ¥2 Million Apartments as Year-End Bonuses

Two Chinese Workers Get ¥2 Million Apartments as Year-End Bonuses

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.