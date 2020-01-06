Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

Alipay’s annual spending report is back, which means it’s time for users to finally learn where their money went last year.

In the beginning of 2019, Alipay created a short mini-program that detailed users’ spending habits throughout the year, focusing on payments made through the app. Knowing how boring it can be to look over your expenses, the tech giant took a more creative approach, adding fun cartoons to different expense categories while providing statistics on food and drink spending, waimai deliveries, travel expenses and more.

This year, Alipay is back at it, with arguably better graphics, yet still the same jaw-dropping bill. To access your Alipay annual spending report, simply go to the app’s homepage and the mini-program should appear in a banner, like in the image below:

Before we take a look at some of this year’s graphics and categories, we’d be remiss not to note that the cartoon budget won’t represent your total spending if you use WeChat Pay, debit/credit cards and other payment platforms – or dare we say, cash.



The annual report’s starting page: Do you dare to look inside? Screengrab via Alipay

Alipay reminding you just how long you’ve been together... Screengrab via Alipay







A look back at how many late night meals you enjoyed (and possibly don’t remember). Screengrab via Alipay





Ol’ faithful. See which month was your laziest in regards to cooking (ours was April) . Screengrab via Alipay





See how many laoban you paid a visit to over the last year. Screengrab via Alipay





Check out how many times you heard a shared bike try and start up a conversation with you... “Helllloooo.” Screengrab via Alipay

While the mini-program is fun to peruse, it’s typically people’s reactions that we find the most amusing. “Who am I? How did I do this? Save my child,” wrote one Weibo user, sharing on social media a RMB156,660.98 yearly spending total that was seemingly a bit much.



A similar theme to last year, many users are shocked that they had so much money to spend in the first place. One user who spent over half a million renminbi posted: “My family doesn’t even have money, where did this money come from that I spent so much of?” (Sounds like someone took out a loan…).

