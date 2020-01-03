  1. home
  2. Articles

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

By Bryan Grogan, January 3, 2020

0 0

Here are three new homegrown albums from musicians around China on our radar this month.

202001/a2542229131_10.jpg1. Duration by Shii

Shii made quite the impact last year with a trio of projects, including solo material, her part in lo-fi duo Lost Memory Machine alongside Nocturnes’ David Carey and club-based Ex Luna. This record feels markedly different from Floating Signifiers, which appeared in July of last year. Opening with Chinese vocals on ‘About Nature,’ Shii paces herself, slowly easing into a track that is ebullient synth-pop with understated computerized beats. ‘Film Unknown’ is much more  assertive and immediately pulsates with more energy than the reflective opener. Shii switches back to English lyrics for this one, and uses electric guitars to prop up the chorus of the song. ‘Train to the Near Future’ is more understated synthesizers, with her voice resting at the forefront of the song. Again, we hear her instrumental diversity as a string duet intervenes for about 30 seconds, beautifully piecing together verses. While this short record does have some  moments of energy, it feels largely like an experiment for the songwriter, as she plays with song structures and instrumentation. 

202001/s-lk.jpg2. Found.000 by 3asic

Found.000 is a quick 17-minute record taking place over the course of five songs from Shenzhen-based 3asic on Beijing label S!LK. The label, which began life as a promotional night via key Beijing producers Puzzy Stack and Bloodz Boi, released its first record – an excellent compilation called Breaking Fresh – at the end of 2018. That release was followed up by a record from Pacoz, who recently took part in Eating Music Camp and appeared on the Shanghai label’s Eating Music Campilation release. This third release from 3asic shows off the producer’s huge range and ease with experimentation. Lead track ‘DH’ thumps the eardrums with heavy bass and raw mechanical effects, creating the aural appearance of something quite unpleasant, but ultimately rhythmically satisfying.  

202001/a0064790518_10.jpg3. May I Waste Your Time by All Romantic Days

The latest release on new indie DIY label Letter Records comes courtesy of Chengdu band All Romantic Days. May I Waste Your Time clocks in at just four tracks, each of which is drenched in staunchly atmospheric guitar. Taking inspiration from the UK jangle rock of the ’80s and ’90s, All Romantic Days are like a large dollop of caramel syrup on an ice cream sundae, full of texture and scrumptiously sweet. The simplicity in opening song ‘Sleepwear’ is not to be underestimated here, as the understated vocals and guitars provide a robust atmosphere for listeners. ‘She Says’ is simple and gorgeous. A female vocalist is introduced to proceedings here. She continues into ‘In Your Court,’ which takes the pace of proceedings down a notch. All Romantic Days are the perfect listen for a lazy Sunday when you’re lovelorn and thinking about romantic mishaps and missed connections. 

[Cover image via All Romantic Days/Bandcamp]

Music New Album Release

more news

Cookie Zhang Talks Building a Camp and a Culture with Eating Music

Cookie Zhang Talks Building a Camp and a Culture with Eating Music

"I think building a label is harder than building a record store. With a record store, you can learn from what people purchase, but a label can’t learn from anyone else."

Hand in Hand International Children's Music Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Hand in Hand International Children's Music Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Hand in Hand International Children’s Music Festival is China’s premier international music festival meant for the whole family.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' China Release Date Confirmed

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' China Release Date Confirmed

Fans of the franchise have been waiting a long time to see the final outing in the sequel trilogy, and the film is getting tons of hype in China.

'The Farewell' Cinema Release Postponed in China

The release of The Farewell, one of the most hotly anticipated Chinese cinema releases of the year, has been postponed until further notice.

Check out the Highlights of This Year’s Clockenflap Music Festival

Flop out with your clock out! Or something like that.

Múm Talk Iconic Debut Album and Recording in Beautiful Places

We caught up with founding member of the band, Örvar Smárason, to talk more what they are looking forward to on their upcoming tour of China.

Penicillin Vocalist Zhang Zhexuan Talks TV Talent Shows and New Album

Having been crowned one of 'The Big Band's' hot five bands for the summer, Penicillin are one of the most hyped indie groups in the country right now.

Shii Talks Debut Album, Being Creative and Juggling Music Projects

We recently caught up with Shii in Guangzhou to talk about her new album, other creative projects and more as she prepares for a tour around China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Useful Mandarin Phrases: New Year’s Celebrations

Laowai Hall of Shame 2019

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.