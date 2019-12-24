Generation Gap: On Expensive 5G Technology

‘Generation Gap’ is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations about a random topic. This time we ask Xiong, 40 and Amy, 22 their opinions on the expensive 5G technology in China.

China’s 5G-capable phone owners are now able to put their devices to work, but prices for data packages are shockingly high. What do you think about 5G technology in China?



Xiong, 40

“Of course, I value new technology such as 5G very much, but still it’s nothing but a tool. It may bring us closer and may separate us more. That’s the point – its [usefulness] depends on the human being, the user. In my opinion, 5G is supposed to make communication more open and more effective, bringing greater diversification, tolerance and appreciation, not only between people, but also between nations. Anyway, my hope is that the new technology will bring more opportunities to learn how to respect others.”

Amy, 22

“I think 5G will be more popular in the future. Just like when 3G was updated to 4G, 5G should become very common in the future, but it is not very popular yet. It is only in trial operation in some areas, and it is much more expensive than ordinary 4G. I will not use it now; I will wait for when it is standardized and more accessible – then I will use it. I hope that the cost of 5G will not be too expensive in the future.”

[Images via Herlina Liu/That’s]