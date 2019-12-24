  1. home
  2. Articles

Generation Gap: On Expensive 5G Technology

By Herlina Liu, December 24, 2019

0 0

‘Generation Gap’ is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations about a random topic. This time we ask Xiong, 40 and Amy, 22 their opinions on the expensive 5G technology in China.

China’s 5G-capable phone owners are now able to put their devices to work, but prices for data packages are shockingly high. What do you think about 5G technology in China?

Xiong, 40

WechatIMG8.jpeg

“Of course, I value new technology such as 5G very much, but still it’s nothing but a tool. It may bring us closer and may separate us more. That’s the point – its [usefulness] depends on the human being, the user. In my opinion, 5G is supposed to make communication more open and more effective, bringing greater diversification, tolerance and appreciation, not only between people, but also between nations. Anyway, my hope is that the new technology will bring more opportunities to learn how to respect others.”

Amy, 22

WechatIMG6.jpeg

“I think 5G will be more popular in the future. Just like when 3G was updated to 4G, 5G should become very common in the future, but it is not very popular yet. It is only in trial operation in some areas, and it is much more expensive than ordinary 4G. I will not use it now; I will wait for when it is standardized and more accessible – then I will use it. I hope that the cost of 5G will not be too expensive in the future.”

[Images via Herlina Liu/That’s]

generation gap interview 5G

more news

Generation Gap: On Beijing Daxing International Airport

Generation Gap: On Beijing Daxing International Airport

‘Generation Gap’ is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On China’s Declining Marriage Rate

Generation Gap: On China’s Declining Marriage Rate

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On Blacklist of 'Uncivilized Behaviors'

Generation Gap: On Blacklist of 'Uncivilized Behaviors'

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On Trash Sorting Regulations

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On Recent UFO Sightings

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On China’s Video Game Craze

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On the Tech World's '996' Phenomenon

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Generation Gap: On the World's First Gene-Edited Babies

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we ask two Beijingers from two different generations their thoughts on a current issue.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

This Week in History: Down to the Countryside Movement

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Caihongpi

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Bolixin

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Generation Gap: On Expensive 5G Technology

Generation Gap: On Expensive 5G Technology

Getting Moderately Deep With... The Owner of a Small Bar

Getting Moderately Deep With... The Owner of a Small Bar

Dada Shanghai's Xingfu Lu Venue To Close Next Month

Dada Shanghai's Xingfu Lu Venue To Close Next Month

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.